Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 21 - LAST DAY OF SCHOOL!

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood. I’m certain she was referring to Alice Cooper, “School’s Out.” Now that’s a feeling set to some pretty dynamic music.

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, on Friday, May 22 through Sunday May 24 for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. The official safety site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local firework stores, or visit pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Two upcoming painting dates with Cocktails & Canvas are on the books for Saturday, May 23, at the Pahrump Senior Center, and Sunday, May 24, at Desert Greens Clubhouse. Each session runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the respective sites. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Both classes will paint florals; the Saturday flower is lavender, and the Sunday session captures Lily of the Valley on your canvas. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. The Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin, and Desert Greens Clubhouse is located at 350 W. Wilson, between Blagg and Lola.

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

Pahrump Theatre Company presents their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” May 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Help B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years support Pahrump’s American Legion Post #22 and Pahrump’s VFW Food Bank by attending their USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino May 23 and May 24. For 2026, the theme is “A Tribute to the Big Apple.” For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

The VFW Riders are hosting a whole hog roast, which is open to the public at VFW Post #10054 on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 11 a.m. Live band at 2 p.m., plus biker rodeo games, raffles, and 50/50. Tickets are $14 per person, and include pulled pork and rice, beans, and slaw. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com