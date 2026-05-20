Dawg House Rescuers to hold dog adoption event

Dawg House Rescuers “Smooch the Pooch” booth will be at its Family Fun Day Event in Pahrump this weekend. (Dawg House Rescuers)

Dawg House Rescuers' Family Fun Day Event this weekend will feature raffle baskets and many more fun activities. (Dawg House Rescuers)

Local animal nonprofit Dawg House Rescuers is holding a Family Fun Day Event in Pahrump this weekend that’s sure to have plenty of cute canines and cheer.

“This is a way that not only can they learn about Dawg House, they can actually see the impact these abandoned [then adopted] dogs are having on our community,” Dawg House Rescuers COO Valerie Iori said about the upcoming event.

The Family Fun Day Event will be held Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 70 S. Highway 160. Pet Supplies Plus, Axe Exterminators, Fobian Farm Fresh Eggs and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) are the event’s sponsors.

Dog adoptions will be the highlight of the event with each furry friend already spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

“The focus is on the pups,” Iori told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’d like as many of them as possible to find their forever home.”

Alongside the adoptions, there will also be a bounce house, mechanical bull rides, face painting, a snack shack, live music, raffle baskets, a prize wheel and the Dawg House Rescuers’ “Smooch the Pooch” booth.

“Smooch the Pooch is a pup that we found running in the desert, one of the first pups, and he’s now become Rebecca [Parker], our founder’s actual dog … He gets up on his hind legs, puts his front paws up on the counter and he reaches out and he gives you a kiss. It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.”

There is no charge for entry into the event, but the “Smooch the Pooch” booth, face painting and prize wheel spins will have a small charge. The mechanical bull rides and bounce house can be enjoyed for free.

Microchipping with lifetime registration for pets will also be available at the event for $35. Proceeds raised at the event will go toward Dawg House Rescuers’ work.

For more information about Doghouse Rescuers and the upcoming Family Fun Day Event, visit linktr.ee/dhrop.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com