Transforming lumber into dreams

To date, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered 492 beds to local children in need but there are currently 46 area youngsters awaiting a bed of their own. (Sleep in Heavenly Peace)

Volunteers are key in keeping the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace operating at full force and the Nye County chapter is encouraging everyone to take part in its next Community Bed Build on May 30. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A bed is more than just a piece of furniture. It is the foundation of a good night’s rest and sleep is key for overall physical, emotional and mental health. Unfortunately, for many children in Pahrump and the surrounding communities, a comfortable, safe bed is a luxury they do not have.

Instead, these youngsters are doubling up in beds with others or using couches, air mattresses or even cold floors for their nightly slumber, a reality that Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working hard to eradicate, one saw-cut and screw at a time.

This month, area residents have the chance to roll up their own sleeves to help in that mission, with a Community Bed Build slated for May 30. Whether you’re a master carpenter or someone who has never held a drill before, everyone can chip in to make a difference in the lives of area youth, with all necessary training and tools provided right on site.

“Let’s make a change in these children’s lives and get beds built!” Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen Murzyn encouraged. “We’re also always in need of bedding and pillows that go with the children’s beds when delivered. We would like all to come be part of the community to help build beds for kids in our town. We welcome everyone that wants to come and join us.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an international nonprofit started in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Since its inception, the organization has grown into a movement with over 380 chapters. Collectively, these chapters have built more than 340,000 beds and delivered them to the homes of children who needed them. Of that total, the Nye County chapter has contributed nearly 500 beds.

And while there is no doubt of the positive impact this work has on children’s lives, kids are far from the only ones to reap a benefit. The volunteers also report a deep sense of satisfaction and profound community connection when taking part in such a worthy cause.

“We’re not just building beds - we’re building hope, one community at a time,” the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website states. “Our volunteers regularly tell us that the experience of building and delivering beds changes their perspective on what it means to serve their community. There’s something powerful about knowing that the bed you helped build will give a child a better night’s sleep, perhaps for the very first time.”

At this time, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 46 children awaiting their own new beds, complete with sturdy frame, mattress, pillow and bedding and every additional hand at the upcoming build will go a long way toward filling those requests.

The Community Bed Build, is set for Saturday, May 30 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 2731 S. Woodchips Road.

“The building event will be inside the barn behind the front house, so come and join us and help us do this! And maybe you want to become part of our team, too,” Murzyn enthused.

For more information on the local chapter, contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921, delivery manager Steve Filarowski at 775-764-8726 or build manager Jim Murzyn at 714-930-6580.

For more on Sleep in Heavenly Peace as a whole, visit SHPBeds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com