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National Parks will be free to enter on Memorial Day

Death Valley National Park will be free to enter on Memorial Day this year. (NPS/nps.gov)
Death Valley National Park will be free to enter on Memorial Day this year. (NPS/nps.gov)
National Park Service (NPS) locations, including Zion National Park, will be free to enter on M ...
National Park Service (NPS) locations, including Zion National Park, will be free to enter on Memorial Day this year. (NPS/nps.gov)
“Memorial Day in May is a time of remembrance for those who lost their lives while serving in ...
“Memorial Day in May is a time of remembrance for those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. There are many monuments and memorials in national parks to reflect on military service and sacrifice throughout our nation’s history,” states the NPS website. (NPS/nps.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 20, 2026 - 4:35 am
 

National Park Service (NPS) locations that charge an entrance fee will be free to enter on Memorial Day this year.

“Memorial Day in May is a time of remembrance for those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military,” states the NPS website. “There are many monuments and memorials in national parks to reflect on military service and sacrifice throughout our nation’s history.”

This fee-free day on May 25 encompasses popular nearby NPS locations that usually charge for entrance, such as Death Valley National Park, Zion National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.

“It is also traditionally a time to reflect on American values by learning about our natural and cultural heritage, visiting historic places, and enjoying the great outdoors,” the NPS website noted further about Memorial Day.

Many other natural areas can be explored on Memorial Day with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) sites that usually charge for entry also being free to visit on May 25. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Baker Dam Recreation Area and Red Cliffs Recreation Area are nearby BLM sites that will be free to enter on Memorial Day.

Additionally, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) locations that normally charge an entrance fee will be free to enter on May 25.

Alongside fee-free days like Memorial Day, there are also other ways to experience NPS locations through discounted or free entrance passes. For more information about NPS sites, the criteria regarding free and discounted entrance passes and upcoming fee-free days, visit nps.gov.

Visit blm.gov/programs to view the full list of participating locations for Memorial Day.

To learn more about USFWS and its sites, visit fws.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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