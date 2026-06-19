Throwing water balloons for a good cause

Pahrump’s local Walmart and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Many Walmart shoppers stopped by the event to donate and throw water balloons. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We raised a lot of money ... that's going to a very good organization, and I'm glad that we could help,” said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

$606 was raised for the Children’s Miracle Network at the event on Wednesday, June 17. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Throughout the event, sheriff’s office personnel invited people walking by to donate for a chance to throw water balloons at law enforcement. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Walmart staff take cover and dodge water balloons thrown at them. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Water balloons were available for $1. Participants could throw water balloons at Walmart staff, sheriff’s office personnel, or Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill himself. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Local Walmart management and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office teamed up on Wednesday, June 17, for a water balloon fundraiser to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

A ball was had outside of Pahrump’s local Walmart earlier this week when water balloons burst for benefaction.

“We had a good time. I think everybody that was participating on both sides of the battle were enjoying it,” joked Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

The event on Wednesday, June 17, was a joint effort between the Pahrump Walmart’s management staff and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit that supports funding needs for children’s hospitals in America and Canada.

“We raised a lot of money … that’s going to a very good organization, and I’m glad that we could help,” the sheriff elaborated.

Water balloons were available to the community for $1. Participants then could throw the water balloons at Walmart staff and management, sheriff’s office personnel or even the top lawman of Nye County himself.

“They’re there for this community, and they’re there for the charities,” McGill said about his staff participating.

In total, $606 was raised for the Children’s Miracle Network during the fundraiser’s duration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the event, Walmart shoppers, Pahrump’s youth and even some drivers from their vehicles, took a few minutes to donate and throw water balloons.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came out, participated, and supported this fundraiser,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Your generosity and involvement are what make events like this possible. You are the reason we do things like this, and we are proud to serve such an amazing community.”

For more information about the Nye County Sheriff’s Office visit nyecountysheriffsoffice.com or its Facebook page under the agency’s name.

Visit cmn.org, to learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network and its work.

Information about Pahrump’s Walmart can be found at walmart.com/store/5101-pahrump-nv.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com