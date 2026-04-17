Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Support sought for family of California deputy who died during Baker to Vegas race

The Fan Favorite category winner last year was Wayne Walston’s slick ride pictured above. See which fabulous vehicles win at this year’s “Show Off Your Ride 2026” on Saturday at Lakeview Golf Course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Photo printed permission of Joe Opatik, Lakeview Golf Course)

Time for your spring break, now that the kids are back in school, and your taxes are filed.

The weather outlook is extremely favorable for the “Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Cars, bikes, motorcycles, and vendors. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

Earth Day 2026 is this Wednesday. Throughout the country, key activities include initiatives which focus on plastic pollution reduction, tree planting, and advocating for policy change. The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases. On Wednesday, catch the 5th Annual Micro*Fest in Sandy Valley from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own lunch, and lawn chairs to Peace Park, located at 650 W. Quartz, in Sandy Valley. For more information, call 702-723-0085.

The e-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Back by popular demand, they’re accepting appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, fax machines, gaming equipment, and copiers, all the way down to obsolete cell phones, adaptors and chargers, keyboards and mice. Please bring items on the day of the event only, due to limited space. Please no plastic bottles, aluminum cans, oil/liquids, or medical waste. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The 57th Annual Amargosa Days Festival will begin Friday, April 17, and run through Saturday, April 18. Amargosa is a 45-minute drive from Pahrump. On Saturday, there will be live music, a parade, volleyball games, a Mud Bog, a K-9 Cop Dog Demonstration, and fireworks after sundown (weather permitting). Food and fun for the whole family.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

■ Amargosa Days Festival begins at 12 noon. Amargosa Valley.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Teen Night Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Amargosa Days Festival begins at 8 a.m. Parade at 9 a.m., bounce house opens at 10 a.m., NCSO canine demo at 10 a.m., Mud Bog at 2 p.m., live entertainment at 6 p.m. Amargosa Valley.

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ Lakeview Executive Golf Course “Show Off Your Ride 2026 Burnouts & Burgers” car show event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

■ 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day celebration at Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. 150 N. Hwy. 160. For more information, contact Tamalyn@NyECC.org.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint an art piece on canvas, this time utilizing string as your brush. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo blends pop energy with guitar and vocals to perform a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Rider OHV Experience from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Youth riders are invited to learn, practice, or simply enjoy a day on the track at the Pahrump OHV Park with small bikes, electric bikes, and quads (typically under 125cc). From NV-160, take Dandelion Street, then turn right onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end where you’ll see a parking lot full of helmets, bikes, and a whole lot of happy kids. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a Nevada OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride. Volunteers are needed to help flag, guide, or cheer on the next generation of riders. Sign up to volunteer at the park or email Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com.

■ The Minges bring Las Vegas-style punk rock to Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ The Annual Nathan Adelson Hospice “Celebration of Life” Live Butterfly Release happens at 2 p.m. at the Calvada Eye. The inspirational service culminates in the release of hundreds of butterflies. Questions? Call 702-796-3141 or email cburgeson@nah.org.

■ Scott Young performs mellow popular hits on guitar at The Hubb. Listen to him from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Celebrate Earth Day at the Sandy Valley 5th Annual Micro*Fest celebration of geology, water, air and gardening. This is a free, all-ages, family-friendly event. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Park located at 650 W. Quartz. Bring your own lunch, and lawn chairs. For more information, call 702-723-0085.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Living Free Café at 2050 N. Hwy. 160 #400. 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary community block party celebrates two decades of care for the Pahrump community. Bring the whole family to enjoy the In-N-Out cookout truck, live music by Pop 40, midway carnival games, face painting, photo booth, balloon artists, and giveaways on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. 360 S. Lola Lane.

The 5th Annual Bighorn Outback Explorers poker run invites 4 x 4 vehicles, ATVs and UTVs to join them in this slow speed event on Saturday, April 25 for cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Beatty Senior Center and the Beatty High School Scholarship Fund. It starts and ends at the Beatty Community Center. Online pre-registration is encouraged at BOEClub.net.

Homeschool Prom 2026 will be held April 25 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is free. Dress code is formal. Teens in homeschool aged 13 to 18 are welcome to join the “Great Gatsby” themed event. R.S.V.P. was requested by April 15 at www.eventcreate.com/e/pahrump-homeschool-prom Email Amber Tumbarello at ambertumbarello@gmail.com with questions and for specifics, such as the dress code. Prizes for best dressed! 301 W. Leslie St.

Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 2026 Kiss A Pig Contest reveal party/donation spaghetti dinner is soon upon us Sunday, April 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Moose will present checks to participating nonprofits, and we’ll all see who gets to kiss the pig. 1100 2nd St.

Favorite Author Book Club meets on April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Sue Grafton. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Theatre Company conducts their first-ever “First Friday” on May 1st. Free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Kids’ karaoke, open mic, improv, and later, a theatrical twist on nightlife. 5 p.m. to late. Bring friends, family, and your energy to this evening of performance, creativity, and community. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tightrope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com