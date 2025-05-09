Weekend weather impacts Wild West Extravaganza

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza returned to Pahrump this year after taking a one-year hiatus following the passing of former lead event organizer Sharon Wehrly, with all sorts of fun and activities for attendees to partake of.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A person versed in the art of tin-smithing can take a simple piece of metal and turn it into something decorative and useful, as experts demonstrated at the 2025 Wild West Extravaganza.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Despite cloudy, blustery conditions on Saturday, May 3, there were still families who came out to enjoy the Wild West Extravaganza and all it had to offer over the weekend.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza featured a variety of vendors, groups and individuals, all with a common love for the Old West. Information and demonstrations on many old-time skills gave attendees a chance to learn about some of the methods used by pioneers and settlers decades ago.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza took place over the first weekend in May, inviting valley residents and visitors out for an event focused on preserving the western heritage of the area. Baby goats from Freedom Reins Ranch were a popular attraction for attendees, particularly those of the younger set.

In the Pahrump Valley, May’s weather is a thing of maybes – maybe it will be hot, maybe it will be gusty, perhaps it might even be a bit chill. Well, this past weekend, wet and windy conditions hit the valley and the elements proved a real challenge for the return of the Wild West Extravaganza, putting a damper on the festivities at Petrack Park.

Set for Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, the Wild West Extravaganza was forced to close down early on its first night, as clouds rolled through and dumped their moisture on the town.

“The weather had a definite negative impact on attendance, which was extremely low,” Wild West Extravaganza Committee member Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And many vendors had canceled due to the forecast, too, but we really appreciated those vendors who were here with us.”

In addition to vendors who braved the weather over the weekend, there were several local community groups that took part, including the Kiwanis Club, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Freedom Reins Ranch and more.

“Our Kiwanis Club prepared pancakes on Saturday that many enjoyed and they had games and prizes for the kiddos,” Elefante detailed. “PDOP brought out their mechanical bucking bull for the kids to ride. Freedom Reins Ranch brought a mini horse and a couple of baby goats for everyone to enjoy and also provided some kids’ games. The University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension was set up to share information about all the kids’ programs available here. The Pahrump Rotary Club had their beverage booth set up for the adults.

“The kids really had fun riding around the park on the hay wagon,” Elefante continued. “People were fascinated by the tin smith, watching him demonstrate this skill of yesteryear, and he had several items, like lanterns, sconces and candle holders that were available to purchase. But sadly, we had decided to cancel the entertainment Saturday evening due to the rain but we want to thank our entertainers for their willingness to donate their time, it was so appreciated.”

Elefante noted that although the conditions on Sunday were more balmy than blustery, attendance was still low that day as well. However, she and the entire Wild West Extravaganza Committee said they were very thankful for all of those who did come out to enjoy the event.

“We appreciate the community, the vendors and the entertainers for their time and support,” Elefante concluded. “Our committee is already working on the 2026 Wild West Extravaganza, to be held the first weekend in May. Anyone interested in more information on the event or getting involved can contact us at PahrumpWildWest@myyahoo.com.”

