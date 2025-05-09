Weekend weather impacts Wild West Extravaganza
The free community event saw a low turn out following the forecasted rain and wind.
In the Pahrump Valley, May’s weather is a thing of maybes – maybe it will be hot, maybe it will be gusty, perhaps it might even be a bit chill. Well, this past weekend, wet and windy conditions hit the valley and the elements proved a real challenge for the return of the Wild West Extravaganza, putting a damper on the festivities at Petrack Park.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, the Wild West Extravaganza was forced to close down early on its first night, as clouds rolled through and dumped their moisture on the town.
“The weather had a definite negative impact on attendance, which was extremely low,” Wild West Extravaganza Committee member Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And many vendors had canceled due to the forecast, too, but we really appreciated those vendors who were here with us.”
In addition to vendors who braved the weather over the weekend, there were several local community groups that took part, including the Kiwanis Club, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Freedom Reins Ranch and more.
“Our Kiwanis Club prepared pancakes on Saturday that many enjoyed and they had games and prizes for the kiddos,” Elefante detailed. “PDOP brought out their mechanical bucking bull for the kids to ride. Freedom Reins Ranch brought a mini horse and a couple of baby goats for everyone to enjoy and also provided some kids’ games. The University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension was set up to share information about all the kids’ programs available here. The Pahrump Rotary Club had their beverage booth set up for the adults.
“The kids really had fun riding around the park on the hay wagon,” Elefante continued. “People were fascinated by the tin smith, watching him demonstrate this skill of yesteryear, and he had several items, like lanterns, sconces and candle holders that were available to purchase. But sadly, we had decided to cancel the entertainment Saturday evening due to the rain but we want to thank our entertainers for their willingness to donate their time, it was so appreciated.”
Elefante noted that although the conditions on Sunday were more balmy than blustery, attendance was still low that day as well. However, she and the entire Wild West Extravaganza Committee said they were very thankful for all of those who did come out to enjoy the event.
“We appreciate the community, the vendors and the entertainers for their time and support,” Elefante concluded. “Our committee is already working on the 2026 Wild West Extravaganza, to be held the first weekend in May. Anyone interested in more information on the event or getting involved can contact us at PahrumpWildWest@myyahoo.com.”
