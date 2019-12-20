Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

A need for responsible freedom of speech

Much to my dismay, there has been another attack on a Jewish establishment. Applying physical harm is catastrophically counter-productive. I should know.

At the same time, Ronald Lauder’s twenty-five million dollar shut-up-on-campus campaign is both wrong-headed and misguided. Silencing an angry people is foolish. We humans need to enter into free and responsible dialogue without fear of recrimination.

Now, about President Trump’s Zion obsession … I am a citizen of a free country.

Janice Gilmour

The greatest generation – can there ever be another?

About 20 years ago a famous man named Tom Brokaw wrote a book titled the “Greatest Generation”. Essentially, the book depicted events and actions performed by the generation who experienced the events that took place during World War II. The book talked about how a young generation of Americans came together to support the country, the president and the rest of the world for that matter – in responding to the tyranny, punishment and killing of innocent people worldwide as a result of Adolph Hitler’s movement in Europe, and Japan’s movement in the Pacific.

Our country attempted to remain neutral for the most part, but with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, a vivid memory of this sneak attack on both military and civilians, where casualties exceeded more than 3,000 people was etched in all Americans throughout the country.

A unified sense of wanting justice and restitution for this unprecedented attack on our Navy, was not only wanted but demanded by the American people. What was the catalyst for this generation of young Americans to do whatever was necessary in defeating Japan at this point, was unconditional in everyone’s heart.

This generation looked outward and felt the pain of love ones lost during this attack and responded with joining the military and also working in the factories to ensure equipment and materials necessary to defeat the Japanese was ensured. Complete and total focus was clearly evident during a time when the world was reeling from tyranny and oppression.

This generation responded in its entirety. Sacrifice, loss of family members, leaving jobs, families and loved ones was clearly exemplified in these brave men and women of this era. The loyalty, selflessness, commitment and focus were incredible accolades displayed by this whole generation.

Should there be any reason why this generation to date, is still the greatest American generation?? Absolutely not.

Since the end of World War II, this country has unfortunately experienced more wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. However, has, or was the country unified during these wartime efforts in support of the people who sacrificed as much as the generation during World War II? Not in even close.

This country’s values in terms of loyalty to the flag, the military, the leaders of our government have slowly deteriorated over the past 70 years.

Are values like honesty, integrity and loyalty even displayed anymore? Are people held accountable for their actions and responsible for the oath of office taken so casually these days? Is “making America great” again, a slogan to energize Americans appear to be an exercise in futility, where the majority of people only care about themselves?

How many generations since World War II (baby boomers – generation X – generation Y – me generation, etc.) Even know, or are aware of the over 50,000 casualties suffered during Korea – during the Vietnam War – and over 5,000 casualties suffered during the War in Afghanistan.

I experienced the pain and suffering of family members going off to war, and also the loss of close friends during the conflicts that transpired in Vietnam and Afghanistan as well. The list here is not all-inclusive, as there was the Grenada conflict and Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Do the American people remember with prayers and respect for all the families who lost loved ones during these challenging times – and especially with the attacks of 9/11 on American soil.

The fragmentation of American values like these are slowly fading away. And probably a key driver in this new generation is technology and the internet. With new technology comes a learning curve for all Americans. However, this new way of doing business does not perpetuate social graces, does not initiate person-to-person intimacy, and especially does not move in the direction of having a common goal.

Do people even shake hands anymore when they meet someone for the first time, in order to show respect or courtesy? Something that is hard to do via a phone text.

Has new technology also precipitated a new wave of terror throughout our country, where Americans are now shooting other Americans, and then shooting themselves because life was too hard. Incredible times we face today. Are senior government officials, who seem to have drifted away from the values noted in our Constitution, our legal system and even our family values held accountable as well.

This country is headed for a train wreck if people do not come together and the current leaders of this country do not do what they were elected to do, where a collaborative effort and synergy in Congress is once again displayed, and government budgets are passed by Oct. 1 of each year as they are fiscally responsible to meet.

These are observations – not judgments, and with that said, I present the following question to every American.

We are responsible to place the right leaders in office, who will carry out the very objectives depicted in our Constitution – and can Americans unify under one common goal where we, as Americans, can work toward making this country great again – recognizing its leaders with unconditional support as evidenced during World War II?

I would like to think there is hope, and once again, America can boast about another “Greatest Generation.” Certainly points to ponder by all.

James G. Herzog

Reader believes in short memory, politically

Karen Stone hit the nail on the head! Mr. Ferrell will “eat crow” after the 2020 re-election of President Trump.

Ferrell seems to think that “we the people” have forgotten what the Obama years were like.

1. Benghazi

2. The gun run to Mexico

3. High taxes

4. Poor economy

5. Obama’s “like your doctor, keep your doctor”

And there was so much more!

President Trump has proven to be the first president “of and for the people” and for that we will reward him with four more years.

Diane Urbanik

Voluntary service should come with benefits

To draft or not to draft?

I’m in favor of not to draft unless it affects our national security. When joining the services voluntarily, a contract for a minimum of four years active and four years in the National Guard or six to eight years active and no more requirements.

Those who do the full active should be able to go to any two-year degree college and/or four-year degree college with livable wages and paid school costs.

Those who can’t afford higher education after high school can become self-sufficient after service with reasonable paying jobs.

If not a citizen of the USA, a full 10-year active tour with classes leading to a full citizenship should be available with the same GI bill benefits when becoming a U.S. citizen.

Henry Hurlbut

Have women’s opinions of men changed?

As much as I hate to agree with anything that Fox News Host Tucker Carlson ever says about anything, I have to agree with him when he says that women in this country seem to dislike men a lot more than they did in past decades, and that they will never admit it, they will deny it, and they refuse to talk about it.

I agree. It is there. We have a real problem in this country. And I want us to talk about it.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein