Letters to the editor

Neighbors consider petition to AG on speeding issue

My letter dated Feb. 27, 2023 was about the high rate of speed on Mt. Charleston Drive, (a residential neighborhood) and the high speeds we are forced to experience.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of the high traffic and speeds being experienced both north and south of Calvada next to the high school. Mr. Dahl (now retired from Nye County) placed the speed recorder and counter on our street, which showed that more than 50 to 65 percent were traveling 10 to 25 miles per hour over the posted speed signs.

Many of my neighbors are asking for us to walk a signed petition and send it to the attorney general’s office for help. I know some of the folks have purchased radar guns and physically reported by phone, meeting with officers with the sheriff’s office, and complaints that go unheeded. We’ve had one student killed, fire hydrants knocked over, fences run down and mailboxes hit.

The major complaint by the sheriff’s office is that they have a shortage of officers. The management seems to be the main reason for several who have left by quitting or leaving Nye County for other police/sheriff positions. By using some of the grant monies received to place cameras and speed recorders might just be the answer to the problem we are experiencing and help the sheriff’s office for the shortage of officers.

One thing is for sure – when elections come up again, we should all do our homework before we put our selection down for the present folks running our protection and safety when driving on Pahrump streets.

Richard Lizotte

Omissions are also lies, at least they are in politics

The two biggest issues in this election for most of us are inflation and immigration, and they are in many ways tied to each other, the basic “supply and demand” issue. The repeated mantra by almost all Democrats and their supporters on the immigration issue has been, “We had a bipartisan bill to solve the immigration issue, until Trump stepped in and stopped many Republicans voting for it”.

Omission is a lie too and can be as bad as any other lie. The INA (Immigration and Naturalization Act) was made into law in 1952 and is still law today. It gives a great deal of power to the U.S. president over immigration policy. Section 212(f) essentially gives the president the power to open our borders or close them for any reason he deems necessary (just go read it).

Most of those in politics know or should know these facts but choose to not let people know about such laws, which omission is also a lie. The Biden/Harris administration not only opened our borders but actually sold over a $100 million of wall material, mostly to Communist Chinese for less than scrap price, yet now they’re talking about building a wall. These lies and omissions have had direct consequences on our lives and those we care about for years to come. I only hope we still have enough people “of sound mind” in our country.

David Jaronik

The Nye County water steal is beginning says reader

And so the draining begins. On October 8, 2024, at a meeting of the Nye County Water District Governing Board, an application to move many gallons of water from one part of Basin 162 to another will be heard for possible approval. The reasoning behind the application is to provide water for dust mitigation and other construction uses as it relates to covering the desert with scads of solar panels.

Just as obfuscated as the actual amount of water to be wasted on solar farms is the myriad corporations making applications: RFC Holdings, LLC; Wulfco, LLC; Harris, Ltd; Mid-Valley Enterprises, LLC; and Time to Celebrate, LLC.

A simple search online will reveal the name behind many of these LLC’s and I am sure you will not be surprised – it isn’t the first time a community was sold out so the rich can get richer.

If the moral tale were written today, Chicken Little would be running up and down Highway 160 yelling, “The water is draining! The water is draining!”, and we would be listening to Bob Dylan’s monster hit, “Where Has All the Water Gone?”

David Perlman

Vote for America’s good, not let hatred decide future

Reasons to vote for Harris: If you like open borders, high fuel and oil prices, high food prices and higher prices on everything else.

Isn’t it interesting why China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other countries support Kamala – they do not fear her. They do fear Trump.

Why will Kamala not answer questions from journalists, etc. She must have a teleprompter, otherwise we would get a word salad. She continues to lie over and over and no one fact checks her as they do Trump.

Why not vote or the good of America rather than letting hatred and ignorance control your mind. If you are looking for socialism, I am sure Trump would be proud to give you a one-way ticket to the country of your choice. I’ll bet you won’t like it though.

Bill Angle