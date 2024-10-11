68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Lithium fires a major roadway hazard

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
File - Authorities are investigating a crash involving two semi-trucks early Tuesday, Sept. 17, ...
File - Authorities are investigating a crash involving two semi-trucks early Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, one of which was carrying lithium batteries and caught fire. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
More Stories
pvt default image
Letters to the Editor
Newspaper Association Managers While celebrating National Newspaper Week, we reflect on the un ...
Help us celebrate National Newspaper Week
pvt default image
Letters to the Editor
EDITORIAL: Abortion rights are already protected in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2024 - 4:02 am
 
Updated October 11, 2024 - 4:58 am

A fire that didn’t burn out was once considered a miracle. Now it’s a hazard faced by Nevada motorists.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, two trucks crashed in Nye County. One was carrying wood. The other was hauling lithium batteries, which quickly caught fire. That’s a major problem, because fires involving lithium batteries are extremely hard to put out.

The biggest concern is thermal runaway. It can happen when a lithium-ion cell generates or is subjected to more heat than can be removed from the battery cell.

That can be caused by something like a truck crash. High temperatures then cause the internal parts of the battery cell to fail, which further raises temperatures. High heat in one cell causes other cells to fail, which fuels a destructive chain reaction. When a lithium battery fire burns, it releases oxygen, providing fuel for the fire.

These fires can be extremely hot. If an electric vehicle, which has a lithium battery, catches fire, it’ll burn at around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. A normal fossil fuel-powered car fire burns at around 1,500 degrees F.

The biggest concern to motorists isn’t the science, but that these fires often close roads for hours. In this case, the Nevada State Police shut down U.S. Highway 95 between state Route 160 and Mercury early Tuesday morning. Firefighters put out the blaze rather quickly, but a hazmat team was needed to clean up the surrounding area. It wasn’t until after 6 p.m. that the Nevada Department of Transportation announced on X that the road was open.

Some drivers have had it much worse. In July, a truck hauling lithium batteries crashed near Baker, California. That caused a fire so intense that it burned for more than 44 hours. The fire also spewed out toxic gases and chemicals. Eventually, officials moved it away from the highway in order to open the road. The wreck stopped northbound travel for more than 40 hours. Southbound traffic was closed for several hours.

Last month, a Tesla semi-truck had an accident in Northern California. Unsurprisingly, its battery caught on fire. The incident shut down the freeway for 14 hours. Firefighters used 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the inferno. As California pushes for more EV big rigs, expect problems like this to become more common.

Last week, Rep. Dina Titus proposed the “Thermal Runaway Reduction Act,” which aims to reduce the damage caused by incidents like these. One provision would limit the amount of charge lithium-ion batteries can have during ground transportation. That seems reasonable, although the implications for EVs should cause leftists to pause.

Lithium fires are a serious problem. Action is needed before an incident like this happens next to a populated area like the Las Vegas Strip.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Many of my neighbors are asking for us to walk a signed petition and send it to the attorney general’s office for help.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Nevada’s State Ballot Question 3 would establish a ranked-choice general election system.

EDITORIAL: Abortion rights are already protected in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Abortion rights are already codified in state law, thanks to overwhelming voter approval in 1990 of a referendum that legalized abortion through the first two trimesters.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Voter worries about who is really running the country

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

Protecting our desert home: Why solar is bad for us

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and man ...
Letters to the editor

Trump can be bombastic, crude, and rude, at the same time feel very fortunate and proud to be fortunate enough to be part of this country that made it possible for him to make a fortune.

The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. ...
Letters to the editor

I want to thank the wonderful members of our community who braved the heat to come out and support the Nevada Silver Tappers’ USO Show.