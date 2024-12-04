Letters to the Editor

Why is it that those with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will never take the time to research the other side of an issue before opening mouth and inserting foot?

Reader takes offensive position on recent letter

Why is it that those with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will never take the time to research the other side of an issue before opening mouth and inserting foot? Case in point, Kimball Shinkoskey’s recent diatribe about school vaccines.

In her letter (which NEVER mentions the COVID vaccine) she begins by quoting “summations” from Vox (the poster child for TDS) on the efficacy of vaccines. She concludes with saying President-elect Trump made a mistake in saying he would cut funding to schools that mandated vaccines.

Yes, he did say that but later clarified that his comment was for the COVID vaccine and none of those cited in Ms. Shinkoskey’s letter. It should have been clear because his comment included masks – commonly associated with the COVID vaccine.

Like all fake news, Ms. Shinkoskey’s innuendo pretty much obfuscated the truth in order to rile up us garbage people. Nice try.

David Perlman

We should be careful what we ask for states reader

To this entreaty God gave a solemn warning: Be careful what you ask for! He would give the people what they wanted—but His willingness to grant them a king would turn out to be an act of judgment for their foolish, faithless request. A king would take their children as soldiers and servants (1 Samuel 8:11-14).

And Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34).

David Alexander

Senator condemns atrocities happening in Gaza

Sen. Jacky Rosen condemns the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

However, in its statement regarding these warrants, the ICC asserts that there is reasonable evidence to conclude that Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived civilians in Gaza of food, water and medical supplies, including anesthesia.

Furthermore, according to the ICC, this lack of anesthesia has forced doctors to perform amputations on adults and children with no safe ways to sedate them.

Dr. Mike M. Mallah is a trauma surgeon from Charleston, South Carolina who volunteered at a hospital in Gaza. In an interview, Mallah fought back tears as he described “anesthesiologists who don’t have anesthesia who are holding people down and singing to them so that they can comfort them and do their surgery.”

The ICC, which also issued an arrest warrant for one of the few surviving leaders of Hamas, is not equating Israel with this terror group. Rather, it is evaluating Israel’s actions against the standards of International Humanitarian Law.

Reference:

Dr. Mallah quote

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfCmZCjW9wQ

Terry Hansen

Are we looking for something to just complain about?

The election is over and I am relieved and mostly satisfied with the results, as to our nation heading in a better direction.

I believe that if Mickey Mouse were running for the U.S. president and was a Democrat, that New York, California and Clark County would vote for him. That thought has me believing that some people are not using their heads.

Then I note the opposition to the solar farms. The sun is a massive energy generator and it’s free, all we have to do is capture it.

The two most critical things we produce are electricity and food. Don’t believe me, try doing without either one for a while. This nation is dependent on electricity and we are going to need more of it. Solar farms are said to be unattractive, spoil the environment and require some water. But it’s all right to use the same amount of acreage to develop a subdivision which radically changes the land. It also creates more pollution, requires much more water and needs electricity.

Our other power comes from hydro (dams, cheap), geothermal (not as cheap) and coal (kind of dirty). The nuclear plants can produce a huge amount of electricity. This country needs to make multiple mini (small) and safe nuclear generators across the land.

If a foreign adversary were to attack our nuclear facilities and dams with missiles, we would be dead in the water, no power no food. Do you think solar farms are bad or just something to bitch about?

Vern Jewett