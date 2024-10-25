Letters to the editor

Our U.S. representatives and U.S. senators work for us, not us for them.

Reader: We should know how our representatives vote while in office

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that abortion belongs to the states, not the federal government. Any person running for a federal office should know this. Washington, if you don’t understand where your jurisdiction lies, maybe you should rethink running for that office.

Our U.S. representatives and U.S. senators represent us in Washington. We should know how they vote. Upon voting on a bill they should be required to: (1) Publish what the bill is; 2. How they voted; 3. Send a copy to every county, city, and town that they represent; and 4. Send a copy to every library in the area that they represent.

Michael F. Sprano

Call off the round-ups, we love our burros and horses

I live on the north end of Pahrump and one thing I love about living out here is the wild donkeys. They hurt no one if left alone. This was their land first. I am tired of the round-ups and the stress they put on the horses and donkeys. If you don’t want them in your yard, put up a fence. If you don’t want to do that then move.

Before you move out to the north desert, do your homework. Those of us who live out here enjoy the magic of seeing wild horses and donkeys in our neighborhoods. Just leave them alone. Call off the round-ups.

Cindy Rooney

Reader shares positive side of a vote for Donald Trump

Donald Trump will create peace through strength and domestic security for America. Donald Trump will reduce taxes, regulation, prices, crime, energy costs, government spending and inflation; he will stop illegal immigration, foreign cartels, foreign gangs, and fentanyl.

Donald Trump will stop wasteful government spending and lower gasoline prices, which will lower food prices and decrease inflation. Trump’s tariffs on foreign products will protect American workers from cheap foreign labor.

President Donald Trump’s economic know-how will enhance his performance during these upcoming critical years of his next term of office. Donald Trump will improve foreign trade, especially exports, and protect Social Security. Vote for Donald Trump and further support Donald Trump by voting for your Republican representative; this is the path to peace, prosperity, the American Dream and Making America Great Again!

Woody Watrous

Something to consider - homelessness is the enemy

U.S. military veterans make up an impressive 17% of Nye County Nevada’s population. Most, perhaps all, of these veterans are familiar with the phrase: ‘I will never leave a fallen comrade’. This is probably the most recognized and admirable of the four idioms of the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. This demonstration of commitment and responsibility to a fellow human being is a direct reflection of the highest value we - as Americans - place on the lives of others. We know this to be true of our military; to bring our men and women home safely - and not just physically, but with emotional and moral support provided by their local communities.

The homeless in Nye County are the ‘fallen comrades’ of our community. They are fellow citizens, fallen from an everyday ‘normal’ life of comfortable shelter and abundant food; fallen into a daily struggle of homelessness, hunger, and despair. Fallen, for whatever reason. Does it really matter? Hint: it doesn’t matter to a warrior with a code of conduct. The homeless in Nye County are fellow Nevadans - they are not the enemy. Homelessness is the enemy! The homeless are fellow Americans - and they deserve better from us.

As non-military, ordinary citizens, do we not have a moral obligation to the fallen homeless in our community? A commitment and responsibility that our veterans have so patriotically demonstrated for us throughout our history - time and time again? One so important that it is enshrined in a warrior ethos?

The answer to this question is repeatedly and abundantly answered for us - in our religious teachings, in our history, and in our culture: this is our holy duty; our moral obligation; our collective responsibility - as Americans. If we would only listen to those teachings more discerningly in order to bring action to our obligation.

What a wonderful world this could be. Just as our scholars, historians, theologians, and veterans all tell us it should be.

Lee McKenna

(Submitted by Dr. Tom Waters with permission from Lee McKenna)