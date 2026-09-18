Aguilar scores twice as PVHS girls soccer beats Losee 3-2

Pahrump Valley’s players helped spark a second-half improvement in a 3-2 win over Somerset Academy Losee. Paola Aguilar scored twice, but missed close-range chances showed where the Trojans still need work.

Pahrump Valley’s Mary Miller (9) plays the ball as a Somerset Academy Losee opponent closes in Sept. 14. Teammate Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (5) follows the action at right during the Trojans’ 3-2 home victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (5) goes to the turf with a Somerset Academy Losee player nearby during the teams’ Sept. 14 match. The Trojans scored twice after halftime to secure a 3-2 victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Josie Gaitan (19) kicks the ball during play against Somerset Academy Losee on Sept. 14 at PVHS. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (5) follows the play near the goal as Somerset Academy Losee’s goalkeeper reaches toward the ball Sept. 14. Nunez-Ramirez scored once in the Trojans’ 3-2 home victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer players did not need their coaches to tell them everything that was wrong at halftime Monday. They could feel how slowly they were playing, and they had a conversation of their own about it.

Then they did something about it.

The Trojans returned from a 1-1 halftime tie with greater urgency, better passing and more control of possession, scoring twice in the second half to earn a 3-2 home victory over Somerset Academy Losee on Sept. 14.

Paola Aguilar scored two goals and Melissa Nunez-Ramirez added another, while goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera made five saves. Coming after a 1-1 draw at Boulder City five days earlier, the victory gave PVHS consecutive matches without a loss—and coach Amy Carlson evidence that her players could recognize a problem and help correct it.

It did not, however, mean they had solved everything.

The Trojans missed several close-range scoring chances that could have made the evening considerably less tense. They also needed another second-half improvement after starting slowly, a pattern Carlson wants them to break.

For now, the response was an important step.

“They connected passes effectively, controlled possession, and dictated the pace of play for most of the half,” Carlson said.

A conversation, then a response

Carlson credited both the coaching staff’s feedback and the players’ own assessment for the change after halftime.

Losee’s aggressive play had bothered the Trojans early, she said, although she emphasized that the opponent’s approach was not inappropriate. PVHS needed to adjust to the pressure and raise its own pace.

A handball in the penalty area gave Losee a penalty-kick opportunity late in the first half, and the teams went into the break tied 1-1.

Carlson said her staff is direct with players about mistakes, but pairs that honesty with respect. The goal is for the girls to understand what needs correcting and take responsibility for making the adjustment.

On Monday, the players were having that discussion themselves.

They recognized that they were moving too slowly, Carlson said, and challenged themselves to play better. The improvement that followed was not simply a matter of running harder. They began connecting passes and controlling the rhythm of the match.

“The girls responded well in the second half, playing with greater urgency and energy,” Carlson said.

PVHS added two goals after the break, enough to secure the victory despite conceding a second goal to Losee. Avery Farruggia supplied a confirmed assist from a corner kick.

The Trojans finished with nine shots on goal and 17 steals, according to Carlson’s game statistics.

Making the simple play

The chances PVHS did not convert remained a significant part of Carlson’s assessment.

In a follow-up interview, she described at least four missed opportunities inside the six-yard box, including unchallenged chances with the goalkeeper out of position. The Trojans had done the work necessary to create an opening, then failed to complete the play.

Carlson said players sometimes tried to strike the ball with more force than the situation required. From that close, a controlled touch could have been enough.

Instead, they made the finish more difficult.

“Our biggest challenge of the night was finishing in front of goal,” Carlson said. “We missed several quality scoring opportunities from within the six-yard box, and we have to do a better job of capitalizing on those chances.”

The correction is not necessarily a more complicated attack. Carlson wants simpler decisions, accurate passes and composure when the opportunity arrives.

“Executing the simple plays consistently will be a key focus moving forward,” she said.

Herrera helps protect the result

At the other end, Herrera’s five saves were important to keeping the game within reach, Carlson said.

The coach singled out the difficulty of several attempts the goalkeeper faced against Losee. While Herrera had also played well at Boulder City, Carlson said Monday’s opponent produced harder shots that required more demanding stops.

Her work helped PVHS secure a narrow victory while its defensive lineup was dealing with injuries.

Center back Kylee Lusk was hurt during the Boulder City match and missed Monday’s game. Freshman Lexi Pryor has continued playing while managing injuries of her own, Carlson said.

Those limitations have required other players to assume larger roles while the team continues developing its chemistry.

“The girls started slowly against our 4A opponent but ultimately played well and earned a much-needed win,” Carlson said.

Aguilar delivers at Boulder City

Aguilar’s two goals against Losee followed another important finish in the Sept. 9 match at Boulder City.

She scored the second-half equalizer in that 1-1 draw, giving her three goals across the two varsity matches.

Herrera made six saves against the Eagles, and PVHS recorded 10 steals in a match Carlson described as competitive throughout.

“While it was not the outcome we had hoped for, the girls worked together, competed hard, and showed resilience to avoid a loss,” Carlson said.

The junior varsity team brought home a 1-0 victory from Boulder City, with Raylee Smith scoring the winner.

It was the JV’s third consecutive shutout victory following wins over Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley.

Carlson singled out Biannet Lozano for her energy and contributions at both ends of the field against Boulder City, describing it as one of her strongest performances.

“She played with outstanding energy from the opening whistle, consistently hustling, creating scoring opportunities, and helping shut down our opponent’s attack,” Carlson said.

More still to show

For the varsity, Monday’s second half provided an example of the urgency Carlson has been seeking. The next task is producing that level of play from the start and sustaining it, while finishing the chances the team creates.

Even after the win, Carlson said the Trojans have not come close to displaying all of their ability.

Her expectations, she said, are grounded in what the coaches have seen from the players—not an attempt to convince them they are something they are not.

“They truly have way more talent than they have executed on the field in any game,” Carlson said.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com

Monday by the numbers

PVHS 3, Somerset Academy Losee 2

Halftime: 1-1

PVHS goals

Paola Aguilar: 2

Melissa Nunez-Ramirez: 1

Shots on goal: 9

Steals: 17

Goalkeeper saves: Jazmyn Herrera, 5

Next home match

■ PVHS vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator

■ Wednesday, Sept. 23

■ Varsity: 5:45 p.m.

■ Pahrump Valley High School