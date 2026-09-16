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Pahrump Valley volleyball goes 4-5 during nine-match stretch

Pahrump Valley’s Xe’ane Kamanu prepares to serve during the Trojans’ three-set victory at ...
Pahrump Valley’s Xe’ane Kamanu prepares to serve during the Trojans’ three-set victory at Boulder City on Sept. 1, 2026. (Bill Evans/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Xe’ane Kamanu prepares to serve during the Trojans’ three-set victory at ...
Pahrump Valley’s Xe’ane Kamanu prepares to serve during the Trojans’ three-set victory at Boulder City on Sept. 1, 2026. (Bill Evans/Pahrump Valley Times)
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By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
September 16, 2026 - 4:41 am
 

Pahrump Valley’s girls volleyball team packed nine matches into seven days, coming out of the stretch with four victories and a 2-1 record in 3A Southern League play.

Seven of those matches came Sept. 4-5 at the Ninth Island Classic, where the Trojans went 3-4. Five went the full three sets under the tournament’s best-of-three format.

“I am very proud of my team’s accomplishments this season thus far,” coach Amber Lugo said. “We have continued to be competitive against very strong teams.”

Pahrump Valley opened the tournament with consecutive victories, including a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial, before falling to Moapa Valley in two sets.

The Trojans played four more times the following day. They lost three-set matches to Mojave and Pinecrest Academy Cadence, defeated Cimarron-Memorial for the second time in as many days and closed the tournament with another three-set loss to Moapa Valley.

Lugo said illnesses have added to the team’s challenges.

“We have been dealing with a number of illnesses that have definitely affected our players,” she said. “I hope we head into this next week healthy and focused on our goals.”

Pahrump Valley returned to league play Sept. 9 and produced its most decisive result of the stretch, sweeping DPAC Nevada 25-8, 25-6 and 25-10 in Las Vegas.

DPAC Nevada is the public charter school formerly known as Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

Senior Riley Saldana led Pahrump Valley with eight kills in the sweep. The Trojans finished with 24 service aces, 17 kills and 17 assists while allowing DPAC to reach double figures in only the final set.

Pahrump Valley stepped back outside league play the following night against 5A Coronado and fell 25-15, 25-18 and 25-8.

Senior Xe’ane Kamanu led the Trojans with six kills and added a block. Sophomore Olivia Veloz recorded three kills with a .375 hitting percentage.

Coronado controlled the net, finishing with 37 kills and 11 blocks compared with 15 kills and one block for Pahrump Valley.

The split against DPAC and Coronado left the Trojans 9-12 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Pahrump Valley returns home Tuesday, Sept. 15, against Cristo Rey St. Viator before traveling to Moapa Valley on Thursday, Sept. 17. Both are league matches.

Lugo said playing consistently at the team’s highest level remains a priority. She expects another challenge against Moapa Valley and looks forward to seeing how the Trojans respond after their two tournament meetings.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

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