Pahrump Valley volleyball falls to Boulder City, faces playoff challenge

Pahrump Valley dropped three consecutive league volleyball matches, including a four-set loss to Boulder City, as coach Amber Lugo emphasized consistency and the challenge of reaching the playoffs.

Pahrump Valley’s Marely Gomez (8) attacks against Tonopah’s block during a junior varsity match at PVHS on Sept. 18, 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Emri Wulfenstein (3) passes the ball during a junior varsity match against Tonopah at PVHS on Sept. 18, 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s girls volleyball team has shown it can take sets from its league opponents. Turning those stretches into match victories has proven more difficult.

The Trojans lost three consecutive 3A Southern League matches in the second half of September, most recently falling to Boulder City in four sets at home Tuesday, Sept. 29. The stretch left Pahrump Valley 10-15 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Coach Amber Lugo said consistency remains a challenge, but her players continue working to improve.

“The girls are always ready to go back to work to improve on their game,” Lugo said. “We have an uphill battle to make playoffs.”

Boulder City won Tuesday’s match 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, reversing the outcome of the teams’ first meeting. Pahrump Valley had swept the Eagles on the road Sept. 1 to open league play.

This time, Boulder City took the first two sets before the Trojans extended the match with a third-set victory. The Eagles closed it out in the fourth.

Bella Battistone led Boulder City with 12 kills, six digs and four aces. Laylani Gubler added 21 assists, 13 digs, eight kills, three aces and a solo block.

The defeat followed matches against Moapa Valley and The Meadows School in which Pahrump Valley established early leads but could not finish.

At Moapa Valley on Sept. 17, the Trojans won the first two sets by matching 25-20 scores, moving within one set of a road victory.

The Pirates answered with wins of 25-19 and 25-13 before taking the deciding set 15-12. It was Pahrump Valley’s third loss to Moapa Valley this season, following two meetings at the Ninth Island Classic earlier in September.

Pahrump Valley returned home Sept. 22 and again started well, taking the opening set against The Meadows 25-23. The Mustangs won the next three sets 25-21, 25-13, 25-18.

Sophomore setter Henna Maiava finished with 35 assists and 13 digs against The Meadows. Senior Xe’ane Kamanu contributed 13 kills, 16 digs and three service aces.

Across the three losses, Pahrump Valley won four sets but came away without a match victory, underscoring the consistency concern Lugo has identified throughout the season.

Elsewhere in the program, Pahrump Valley’s freshman team hosted Tonopah earlier in September.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

RECENT RESULTS

Sept. 17: Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 2

Sept. 22: Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Sept. 29: Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Overall record: 10-15

League record: 3-4