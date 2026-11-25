Pahrump Valley won Southern Region titles in boys soccer and both cross-country races. In Elko, sophomore golfer Raegan Saldana took 45 strokes off her freshman state score to finish eighth.

Sophie Romero passes the pond at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City on Nov. 7. The senior ran the state course in 21 minutes, 4.4 seconds to place sixth, the best individual finish for either Pahrump Valley team. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

A Cristo Rey St. Viator defender closes on Paola Aguilar (10) as the Pahrump Valley midfielder prepares to play the ball Oct. 19. The Trojans won both meetings with the Royals this fall. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Jace Eichner plays a shot in his state singles quarterfinal Oct. 23 at Carson High School. The Pahrump Valley junior first qualified for state in doubles as a freshman. (Matt Eichner/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Azel Machuca, left, and Joshua Flores run together at the state meet Nov. 7 in Boulder City. They finished less than three seconds apart as Pahrump Valley took third in the boys team standings. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Chanel Anthony shows the medal she earned Oct. 24 in Carson City. After losing her state semifinal that morning, the Pahrump Valley senior won the third-place singles match in straight sets. (Mike Dela Rosa/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Sophie Romero passes the pond at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City on Nov. 7. The senior ran the state course in 21 minutes, 4.4 seconds to place sixth, the best individual finish for either Pahrump Valley team. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Raegan Saldana swings during her opening round at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko on Oct. 13. The Pahrump Valley sophomore finished eighth at state, up from 30th as a freshman. (Sierra McKillips/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

TC Hone lifts the Southern Region championship plaque after Pahrump Valley beat Virgin Valley 5-2 at home Oct. 31. The senior scored twice in the title match. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was snowing when Pahrump Valley sophomore Raegan Saldana stepped onto the first tee at the Class 3A state golf tournament in Elko. The last time she had played for a state championship, she finished 30th. By the time she came off the course that October afternoon, she was tied for sixth.

Back in Pahrump, there was still plenty of fall left. The boys soccer team would win a regional championship on its home field. The cross-country teams would bring home two more regional titles on the same afternoon. And the football team would put an entire season on the line with 35 seconds left in a playoff game.

Those finishes made the headlines. Some of the better stories took a little more room, including a volleyball match in which two sophomores helped turn around a losing streak and a senior tennis player who had a few hours to get over a state semifinal loss before taking the court one last time.

Girls golf: A different player the second time around

Saldana had a useful point of comparison early in the season. She played the same nine holes at Boulder Creek twice and took five strokes off her score the second time. She went on to place fifth in a league match on her home course at Mountain Falls. By October, the question was whether she could put two good rounds together against a regional field with state berths at stake.

She did it at Aliante. Saldana shot an 89 on the first day, her best round of the season to that point. The next day she beat it by four strokes. Her 85 gave her a two-day 174, fifth place in the Southern Region and a second trip to state.

At Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, Saldana matched that opening 89 despite the snow. A second-round 101 dropped her two places, to eighth among 33 golfers. The more revealing comparison was with the previous October: She had needed 235 strokes to complete two rounds at her first state tournament. This time she needed 190.

“Her score today does not reflect her huge growth this season,” coach Sierra McKillips said after the final round. Saldana still has two high school seasons to play.

Boys soccer: The third meeting settled it

Pahrump Valley and Virgin Valley had each made a convincing case during the regular season. The Trojans beat the Bulldogs 3-0 in Pahrump in September. Virgin Valley returned the favor, 4-2, in Mesquite in October. When the teams met a third time on Halloween, there was a Southern Region championship to settle.

Pahrump came into the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed and beat Cristo Rey St. Viator and Equipo Academy by identical 3-1 scores. Against top-seeded Virgin Valley, the Trojans got goals from four players. Senior TC Hone scored twice. Leonel Ceniceros, Lorenzo Montaño and Omar Becerra Gastelum added one apiece in a 5-2 win on Pahrump’s home field.

Five goals tell only half that story. Goalkeeper Jessie Barajas-Roman made 18 saves. Even on an afternoon when the Trojans scored more than they had in either previous meeting, there was plenty for their keeper to do.

The win sent Pahrump to Reed High School in Sparks as the South’s top seed. Truckee ended the Trojans’ season 3-0 in the Nov. 6 state semifinal, then beat South Tahoe 1-0 for the title. What stood out to coach Trenton Curtis was how seldom a Truckee player had to look for a teammate.

“Truckee played like they had a hive mind,” Curtis said. “Everyone on that team knew where to be and when.”

Girls volleyball: A setter, a middle and a pair of October sweeps

Early in the season, coach Amber Lugo identified consistency as the challenge for a team bringing new players into the varsity lineup. A September match against Moapa Valley illustrated the point: Pahrump took the first two sets against the Pirates but couldn’t close out the match in five.

In October, the Trojans put together two matches that showed what Lugo had been looking for. Senior Riley Saldana had 12 of Pahrump’s 28 kills in a sweep of Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus on Oct. 6. The Trojans also served 13 aces to end a four-match losing streak.

Two days later, a pair of sophomores took a larger share of the work. Setter Henna Maiava had 32 assists and nine digs against Cristo Rey St. Viator. Olivia Veloz, one of the new varsity middles, contributed nine kills, three solo blocks and two aces. Pahrump won 25-17, 25-12, 25-10, giving up fewer points in each successive set.

The Trojans finished the regular season 12-18 overall and 5-7 in league, good for fifth place. Boulder City ended their season in the Oct. 26 regional quarterfinal, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12. Maiava and Veloz will have another season together after spending this one learning what each could do on the other end of a set.

Cross country: Three Trojans in less than three seconds

Pahrump Valley won both Southern Region team championships Oct. 30 at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. The girls put three runners among the first four finishers and beat Moapa Valley 23-44. The boys had a closer call. Moapa had the individual champion, but Pahrump put five runners in the top 12 and won 40-44.

Eight days later, on the same course at state, spectators could see how the Trojan boys made that arithmetic work. Senior Joaquin Flores crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 13.4 seconds for 14th place. Here came senior Logan Tilley, 15th in 18:14.7. Right behind him was junior Joshua Gent, 16th in 18:16. Three scoring places, three Pahrump jerseys and all of 2.6 seconds from the first to the third.

Freshman Zander Thompson finished 24th and junior Azel Machuca took 28th. Just 27.1 seconds separated Pahrump’s first runner from its fifth over the 5-kilometer course. That grouping earned the boys third place in the state with 85 points.

Senior Sophie Romero gave Pahrump its highest individual finish in either race, taking sixth in the girls field. The girls placed fourth with 114 points. Both Pahrump teams finished ahead of every other Southern Region school at state.

Girls soccer: A third chance against The Meadows

For much of the fall, the question for coach Amy Carlson’s team was what happened after it got the ball where it wanted it. The Trojans could keep possession and create opportunities. Converting them was another matter, particularly against The Meadows.

There were stretches when the goals came in bunches. Avery Farruggia scored twice and Paola Aguilar added a goal in a 3-3 draw with Virgin Valley in September. In October, Pahrump beat Equipo Academy 2-0 after playing to a scoreless draw in their first meeting. Five days later, the Trojans led Cristo Rey St. Viator 4-1 at halftime and scored five more after the break in a 9-1 win.

The Meadows posed a different problem. The Mustangs beat Pahrump 1-0 in September and 2-0 in the regular-season finale. That left the Trojans fifth in league at 3-6-3, with a trip back to The Meadows five days later for the regional quarterfinal.

This time Pahrump scored first. Farruggia gave the Trojans an early lead before the Mustangs answered with two first-half goals. Goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera and the Pahrump defense kept The Meadows off the board after halftime. The equalizer never came, but after going scoreless in two regular-season meetings, the Trojans kept the outcome of the third in doubt into stoppage time.

Tennis: Two captains, two different routes to state

When Pahrump hosted Adelson in September, there was a point to be found on just about every court. The girls won 10-5 and the boys edged Adelson 10-8. Senior Milly Khandpur and junior Nyomi Skinner played at No. 1 girls doubles. On the boys side, senior Tristan Torres was spending his first season in the sport playing No. 1 doubles alongside his brother Brendan.

By October, the two captains carried Pahrump into the individual postseason. Senior Chanel Anthony finished second in the Southern Region in girls singles. Junior Jace Eichner qualified fourth on the boys side after beating Adelson’s No. 5 seed to reach the regional semifinals.

For Eichner, the trip to Carson City fulfilled a goal he had set before the season. He had been to state as a freshman doubles player. This time he qualified in singles, where there was no partner to cover the other half of the court. His run ended in the state quarterfinals.

Anthony had learned the game as a child, stepped away and picked it up again as a Pahrump sophomore. On the last Saturday of her senior season, she lost her state semifinal in straight sets on a cold Carson City morning. She had one match left that afternoon and won it in straight sets. Her final match as a Trojan earned her third place in Nevada.

Football: Two trips to the end zone that Virgin Valley couldn’t answer

Pahrump Valley beat Virgin Valley twice in Toby Henry’s first season as head coach. The Trojans needed just about every yard of the field to win the first meeting and just a couple more yards to win the second.

In Mesquite in September, Pahrump stopped Virgin Valley on fourth down at the Trojan 2, then drove 98 yards in the other direction. Wyatt Cross threw two touchdown passes to Lucas Gavenda, including the fourth-quarter score that helped give Pahrump a 21-14 road win. A 30-7 victory over Boulder City later secured a home playoff game. The opponent was familiar.

With 35 seconds left in the Nov. 6 rematch, Preston Dockter scored to pull Pahrump within a point of Virgin Valley. An extra point would have tied it. The Trojans went for two, and Anthony Montanez ran in the conversion for a 30-29 lead. A sack and fumble recovery sealed the win and sent Pahrump to its first state semifinal since 2018.

Undefeated Churchill County ended the run in Fallon, scoring 34 points in the second quarter on the way to a 47-14 win. Pahrump finished 6-5 and second in league. The difference between a team that finished one game over .500 and one that played into the middle of November came down to those final 35 seconds. The offense got its two yards. The defense made them count.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Winter sports on deck

■ Monday, Nov. 30 — Basketball: Both varsity teams travel to Valley High School in Las Vegas. The girls play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m.

■ Thursday, Dec. 3 — Girls flag football: Pahrump Valley hosts Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.

■ Friday - Saturday, Dec. 4-5 — Wrestling: The Trojans open at the Earl Wilkins Team Invitational in Fallon.