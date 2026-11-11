PVHS boys soccer season ends in state semifinal

Pahrump Valley’s Southern Region championship season ended with a 3-0 loss to eventual state champion Truckee in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Pahrump Valley senior TC Hone battles a Virgin Valley player for a header during the Class 3A Southern Region championship Oct. 31. Hone and the Trojans won three consecutive regional tournament matches before falling to eventual state champion Truckee in the state semifinals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley senior Ryan Nunez Manzo controls the ball under pressure during the Trojans’ 5-2 victory over Virgin Valley in the Class 3A Southern Region championship Oct. 31. PVHS finished the season 9-6-1 after advancing to the state semifinals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley sophomore Rene Gonzalez Valdez drives the ball forward during the Trojans’ Southern Region championship victory over Virgin Valley. Coach Trenton Curtis credited the team’s seniors with helping younger players adjust and building a foundation for the program. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s boys soccer season ended against the best team in Class 3A.

Truckee defeated the Trojans 3-0 Friday, Nov. 6, in the state semifinals at Reed High School in Sparks. The Wolverines went on to beat South Tahoe 1-0 the following afternoon to win the state championship.

PVHS coach Trenton Curtis said the difference was not effort or toughness. It was the cohesion of a Truckee team that appeared to operate as a single unit.

“Truckee played like they had a hive mind,” Curtis said. “Everyone on that team knew where to be and when. I have not seen a team in sync like that at the high school level, ever.”

The Wolverines’ championship the next day confirmed what Curtis saw from the sideline.

“Our separation was not in our fight,” he said. “The other team just seemed to have played longer together. I am not taking away anything from our boys, but Truckee was an amazing team.”

Defense and goalkeeping

Pahrump Valley remained in the match because of its defense and senior goalkeeper Jessie Barajas-Roman.

Barajas-Roman made 20 saves against the eventual state champions, while the players in front of him withstood sustained pressure from a Truckee attack that entered the semifinal averaging more than three goals per match.

“Our team fought the entire match,” Curtis said. “Our goalie, Jessie, had 20 saves, and our defense played about as perfectly as they could have. I am proud of the team, but our goalie and defense kept us in the game.”

The loss brought the Trojans’ season to a close at 9-6-1, but that record tells only part of the story.

Pahrump Valley entered the Class 3A Southern Region tournament as the third seed. That meant the Trojans had to win three matches to capture the championship while the region’s top two seeds received first-round byes.

PVHS opened the postseason with a 3-1 victory over Cristo Rey. The Trojans then defeated Equipo Academy 3-1, reversing a loss to the Yeti in the regular-season finale and securing a place in the state tournament.

Pahrump Valley completed the regional run by beating top-seeded Virgin Valley 5-2 in the championship match.

That victory also reversed a regular-season loss. PVHS and Virgin Valley split their first two meetings before the Trojans delivered their highest-scoring performance of the postseason when the regional title was on the line.

High points

The three-game run demonstrated the qualities Curtis said defined the team throughout the season: fight, adaptability and a willingness to accept coaching.

Those qualities were especially important for a senior class that experienced continued change during its time at PVHS.

Many of the seniors played for three varsity head coaches in four years — Chris Roberts as freshmen, Andrew Norton as sophomores and juniors, and Curtis as seniors. Each change brought a new system, new expectations and another request that the players trust someone they had not previously played for at the varsity level.

Curtis said the seniors did more than adjust. They helped establish a foundation for the players who will follow them.

“I want this senior class to be remembered for having fight, buying into the system and building this program,” Curtis said. “It is tough to fight, buy in and build a team and program when you are continually worrying about who your coach is going to be.”

The senior class included Barajas-Roman, TC Hone, Samuel Mendoza, Ryan Nunez Manzo, Rafael Sanchez Veliz, Miguel Frias-Esparza and Omar Becerra Gastelum.

They leave behind a Southern Region championship, a state semifinal appearance and an example for the younger players who will inherit the program.

“I can’t thank them enough for adjusting to the strategies, helping the younger guys and fighting for a system and coach they never had at the varsity level,” Curtis said.

Truckee ended Pahrump Valley’s season one victory short of the state championship match.

The Trojans still finished the year as Southern Region champions — and as the senior class that helped give the program some of the stability it had been missing.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Season at a glance

• Overall record: 9-6-1

• League record: 6-5-1

• Regional seed: No. 3

• Regional finish: Champion

• State finish: Semifinalist

• Postseason record: 3-1

By the numbers

• 20: Saves by Jessie Barajas-Roman against Truckee

• 3: Consecutive victories during the Southern Region tournament

• 3: Head coaches many PVHS seniors played for

• 9: Victories this season

• 1: Southern Region championship