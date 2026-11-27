Bystedt rolls a tournament-high 278 in his final game; Allison closes with a 266 to pass Wilson.

Bowler Dale Bystedt won both the Division A and Handicap Side Pot competitions at the Snakebite 10-Pin No Tap Bowling tournament which took place on Nov. 21 at Nugget Bowl. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Dale Bystedt rolled a 278 in his final game to win Division A, and Vince Allison closed with a 266 to take Division B at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite 10-Pin No-Tap tournament Nov. 21. The event drew 64 bowlers.

Bystedt opened with games of 225 and 224 before posting the tournament’s high game. His 727 series and 110-pin handicap gave him an 837 total, 39 pins ahead of Fran Gobbi.

Bystedt earned $70 for the division win and another $40 for winning the handicap side pot. Gobbi finished second at 798, four pins ahead of Greg Lyvinsov.

Allison trailed Barbara Wilson by 21 pins with one game left in Division B. His 266 put him 50 pins ahead of Wilson at the finish, 825-775. Allison earned $70 for the win. Clorinda Cosper finished three pins behind Wilson at 772 to take third.

Milan Vasquez won the scratch side pot, which counts the three games without handicap. He rolled 236, 200 and 255 for a 691 series and $35. Terry Dofner finished second at 647, followed by TJ Adriano at 629.

Charity Musial won $81 in the 50-50 drawing and donated $10 back to the club.

Club secretary Debbie Varner thanked Dee Runau, Ralph Johnson and Gobbi for helping at the check-in desk.

Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club results

Certified Snakebite 10-Pin No-Tap — Nov. 21, 2026

Money finishers are listed below. Division and handicap side-pot totals include handicap. Scratch totals do not. “T” indicates a tie.

Division A

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Dale Bystedt | 225 | 224 | 278 | 110 | 837 | $70 |

| 2 | Fran Gobbi | 224 | 182 | 209 | 183 | 798 | $60 |

| 3 | Greg Lyvinsov | 229 | 159 | 209 | 197 | 794 | $55 |

| 4 | TJ Adriano | 185 | 215 | 229 | 159 | 788 | $40 |

| 5 | Walt Kuver | 191 | 193 | 224 | 167 | 775 | $35 |

| 6 | Bill Schultz | 185 | 183 | 202 | 194 | 764 | $30 |

| 7 | Keith Gotowicki | 171 | 219 | 190 | 180 | 760 | $25 |

| 8 | Mike Nicosia | 208 | 157 | 253 | 140 | 758 | $20 |

| 9 | Roger Woodward | 176 | 162 | 223 | 194 | 755 | $15 |

Division B

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout

| 1 | Vince Allison | 173 | 184 | 266 | 202 | 825 | $70 |

| 2 | Barbara Wilson | 224 | 143 | 195 | 213 | 775 | $55 |

| 3 | Clorinda Cosper | 133 | 158 | 206 | 275 | 772 | $40 |

| 4 | Martin Aune | 172 | 190 | 187 | 216 | 765 | $35 |

| 5 | Marc Alei | 180 | 179 | 190 | 213 | 762 | $30 |

| 6 | Deb Mallory | 167 | 153 | 144 | 261 | 725 | $25 |

| 7 | Larry Tobey | 191 | 153 | 174 | 202 | 720 | $20 |

| 8 | Keith Schwartz | 149 | 189 | 179 | 199 | 716 | $15 |

Handicap side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Dale Bystedt | 225 | 224 | 278 | 110 | 837 | $40 |

| 2 | Vince Allison | 173 | 184 | 266 | 202 | 825 | $35 |

| 3 | Fran Gobbi | 224 | 182 | 209 | 183 | 798 | $30 |

| 4 | Greg Lyvinsov | 229 | 159 | 209 | 197 | 794 | $25 |

| 5 | TJ Adriano | 185 | 215 | 229 | 159 | 788 | $23 |

| T6 | Barbara Wilson | 224 | 143 | 195 | 213 | 775 | $21.50 |

| T6 | Walt Kuver | 191 | 193 | 224 | 167 | 775 | $21.50 |

| 8 | Clorinda Cosper | 133 | 158 | 206 | 275 | 772 | $19 |

| 9 | Martin Aune | 172 | 190 | 187 | 216 | 765 | $17 |

| 10 | Bill Schultz | 185 | 183 | 202 | 194 | 764 | $15 |

| 11 | Marc Alei | 180 | 179 | 190 | 213 | 762 | $13 |

| 12 | Keith Gotowicki | 171 | 219 | 190 | 180 | 760 | $11 |

| 13 | Mike Nicosia | 208 | 157 | 253 | 140 | 758 | $8 |

| 14 | Terry Dofner | 193 | 216 | 238 | 99 | 746 | $6 |

| 15 | Bob Koleff | 196 | 185 | 192 | 172 | 745 | $5 |

Scratch side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Milan Vasquez | 236 | 200 | 255 | 691 | $35 |

| 2 | Terry Dofner | 193 | 216 | 238 | 647 | $25 |

| 3 | TJ Adriano | 185 | 215 | 229 | 629 | $20 |

| 4 | Barry Latislaw | 190 | 187 | 243 | 620 | $12.50 |

| 5 | Daryl Lasky | 247 | 147 | 210 | 604 | $7.50 |

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.