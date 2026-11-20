Brian Johnson rolled an 837 handicap series to win Division G by 60 pins. Natalie Whitfield and Deb Mallory also won their divisions at the Nov. 14 tournament.

Pahrump Valley faces unbeaten Churchill County for spot in state title game. Again.

Tournament director Debbie Varner, right, prepares to bowl alongside Jim Sparlin during the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite Singles tournament Nov. 14. (Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

Brian Johnson posted the highest handicap total among 48 bowlers as Johnson, Natalie Whitfield and Deb Mallory earned division victories in the Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite Singles tournament Nov. 14.

Johnson rolled games of 235, 230 and 162 for a 627 series. With his 210-pin handicap, he finished at 837 to win Division G by 60 pins over Earl Hallett. Johnson earned $70 for the division victory and another $40 for winning the handicap side pot.

Hallett finished second in Division G at 777 for $60, followed by David Bishop at 772 for $45.

Whitfield won the 500 Ladies division with a 797 handicap total, six pins ahead of Charity Musial. Whitfield earned $65 for first place, while Musial collected $45 for second at 791. Chris Upton placed third at 781 for $25.

Mallory topped the Almost 500 division with a 764 handicap total and earned $30. Laura Smith finished second at 735, followed by Kathy Starn at 708.

Bishop won the scratch side pot, which excludes handicap, with games of 246, 228 and 201 for a 675 series and $35. Milan Vasquez finished just three pins behind at 672, earning $27.50. Barry Latislaw took third at 662 for $20.

Vasquez also recorded the tournament’s highest listed individual game at 258, two pins ahead of Musial’s 256.

Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club results

Certified Snakebite Singles — Nov. 14, 2026

Money finishers are listed below. Division and handicap side-pot totals include handicap; scratch totals do not. “T” indicates a tie.

Division R — 500 Ladies

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Natalie Whitfield | 198 | 222 | 164 | 213 | 797 | $65 |

| 2 | Charity Musial | 176 | 256 | 224 | 135 | 791 | $45 |

| 3 | Chris Upton | 225 | 225 | 183 | 148 | 781 | $25 |

| 4 | Katherine Bishop | 181 | 193 | 189 | 199 | 762 | $15 |

Division A — Almost 500

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Deb Mallory | 165 | 139 | 199 | 261 | 764 | $30 |

Division G

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Brian Johnson | 235 | 230 | 162 | 210 | 837 | $70 |

| 2 | Earl Hallett | 222 | 179 | 225 | 151 | 777 | $60 |

| 3 | David Bishop | 246 | 228 | 201 | 97 | 772 | $45 |

| 4 | Barry Latislaw | 246 | 235 | 181 | 102 | 764 | $40 |

| 5 | Bill Schultz | 225 | 140 | 204 | 194 | 763 | $35 |

| 6 | George McQuarrie | 212 | 187 | 201 | 162 | 762 | $25 |

| 7 | Randy Gulley | 167 | 236 | 147 | 210 | 760 | $20 |

| 8 | Larry Tobey | 161 | 209 | 179 | 202 | 751 | $15 |

Handicap side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Handicap | Total | Payout |

| 1 | Brian Johnson | 235 | 230 | 162 | 210 | 837 | $40 |

| 2 | Natalie Whitfield | 198 | 222 | 164 | 213 | 797 | $35 |

| 3 | Charity Musial | 176 | 256 | 224 | 135 | 791 | $30 |

| 4 | Chris Upton | 225 | 225 | 183 | 148 | 781 | $25 |

| 5 | Earl Hallett | 222 | 179 | 225 | 151 | 777 | $20 |

| T6 | Deb Mallory | 165 | 139 | 199 | 261 | 764 | $15 |

| T6 | Barry Latislaw | 246 | 235 | 181 | 102 | 764 | $15 |

| 8 | Bill Schultz | 225 | 140 | 204 | 194 | 763 | $12 |

| T9 | George McQuarrie | 212 | 187 | 201 | 162 | 762 | $9 |

| T9 | Katherine Bishop | 181 | 193 | 189 | 199 | 762 | $9 |

| 11 | Randy Gulley | 167 | 236 | 147 | 210 | 760 | $5 |

Scratch side pot

| Place | Bowler | Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Total | Payout |

| 1 | David Bishop | 246 | 228 | 201 | 675 | $35 |

| 2 | Milan Vasquez | 258 | 201 | 213 | 672 | $27.50 |

| 3 | Barry Latislaw | 246 | 235 | 181 | 662 | $20 |

| 4 | Charity Musial | 176 | 256 | 224 | 656 | $15 |

| 5 | Zid Cabuena | 192 | 236 | 221 | 649 | $10 |

| 6 | Lucas Johnson | 244 | 212 | 177 | 633 | $7.50 |

By the numbers

48 — Bowlers across three divisions

258 — Tournament-high game, rolled by Milan Vasquez

3 — Pins separating David Bishop's winning 675 scratch series from Vasquez's 672