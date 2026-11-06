Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley with football season on the line

Pahrump Valley earned the home field. Now the Trojans need another win over Virgin Valley to keep playing. Friday’s playoff rematch follows a 21–14 victory in September that required a goal-line stand, a 98-yard touchdown drive and a fourth-quarter defensive finish.

Pahrump Valley’s Preston Dockter (2) carries the ball as a Boulder City defender attempts a tackle Friday, Oct. 23. Dockter scored the Trojans’ opening touchdown in a 30–7 victory that secured a home playoff game against Virgin Valley on Nov. 6. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley quarterback Evan Strain prepares to throw against Boulder City on Friday, Oct. 23. Strain threw touchdown passes of 83 yards to Ryan Hamlin and 51 yards to Angel Ware in his return to the starting role. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley already knows it can beat Virgin Valley.

Now the Trojans have to do it again. And this time, the team that comes up short puts away its football gear for the season.

Pahrump Valley hosts the Bulldogs tonight in a playoff rematch of September’s 21–14 victory in Mesquite. The Trojans finished the regular season 5–4 overall and 2–1 in league play, earning second place and the opportunity to play this one in front of their own crowd.

That last part matters.

“Getting a home game for this game is huge,” coach Toby Henry said. “The last two years we had to play on the road in this round and it takes a toll when you have to travel. Our guys love playing in front of our home crowd. It’s going to be fun.”

On a roll

Henry said the second-place finish was the program’s first with both Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley in the conference. But the Trojans would prefer that accomplishment to be the beginning of their postseason story.

“The Boulder City win told me that our guys are locked in and ready for the postseason,” Henry said. “Our team doesn’t want this to be our last game this season. They are hungry.”

Pahrump Valley gave him reason to say so in its 30–7 victory over the Eagles on Oct. 23. Evan Strain returned to the starting quarterback role and threw touchdown passes of 83 yards to Ryan Hamlin and 51 yards to Angel Ware. Preston Dockter and Hamlin added rushing touchdowns.

The defense held Boulder City scoreless after the Eagles took a brief second-quarter lead. Henry said the Trojans finished with more than 400 yards of offense.

It was a convincing response to the 37–16 loss to Moapa Valley, when five turnovers helped undo Pahrump Valley’s chances.

And that is part of the challenge Friday. The Trojans have shown what they can do when the offense moves the ball and the defense keeps an opponent under pressure. They have also seen how quickly mistakes can change a game.

September’s trip to Virgin Valley supplied examples of both.

Earning it

The Bulldogs threatened to build a two-score lead before Pahrump Valley stopped a fourth-down quarterback keeper at its own 2-yard line. The Trojans then drove 98 yards for a touchdown, converting fourth-and-20 on a Wyatt Cross pass to Lucas Gavenda.

Later, after Virgin Valley tied the game at 14, Pahrump Valley answered with the winning drive. Cross found Gavenda for a 10-yard touchdown five seconds into the fourth quarter, and the defense protected the lead.

That was a win the Trojans had to earn. It also came after Virgin Valley lost starting quarterback Krew Perry to an injury on its opening possession, with backup Kade Overman taking over.

There is little reason to treat the September result as a guarantee of anything Friday.

“Yeah VV is a great team,” Henry said. “Our team played well the first time we played them and we need to match that energy or better. We left a lot on the table the first time we played them.”

Drew Dixon was a major problem in that meeting, breaking tackles on a 61-yard touchdown run and scoring again from 14 yards out. Limiting those kinds of plays while avoiding turnovers would give Pahrump Valley a better chance of making its home-field advantage count.

Virgin Valley’s personnel could look different from September’s meeting. The Mesa Valleys Progress reported that quarterback Perry remained sidelined by injury for the Bulldogs’ Oct. 23 finale against Moapa Valley, while Dixon also missed the game with a hamstring injury. Freshman Gabe Zarate threw for 203 yards in that loss, completing 11 of 13 passes. Perry’s and Dixon’s availability for Friday has not been confirmed.

The Trojans have already won a close one against the Bulldogs. They have already bounced back from a difficult loss.

Now they have a chance to turn that progress into another week of football.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

The first time around

Pahrump Valley beat Virgin Valley 21–14 in Mesquite on Sept. 25. Three moments helped decide it:

• A stop, then 98 yards: The Trojans stopped a fourth-down quarterback keeper at their own 2, then drove the length of the field. Wyatt Cross found Lucas Gavenda for a touchdown on fourth-and-20.

• An answer to the tie: After Virgin Valley pulled even at 14, Pahrump Valley drove for the winning score. Cross hit Gavenda from 10 yards out five seconds into the fourth quarter.

• A defensive finish: The Trojans protected the seven-point lead, ending the Bulldogs' final possession with two incomplete passes before running out the clock.

What the Trojans bring into friday

• A winning regular season: Pahrump Valley finished 5–4 overall and 2–1 in league play, earning second place and a home playoff game.

• A confident quarterback: Evan Strain returned to the starting role against Boulder City and threw touchdown passes of 83 yards to Ryan Hamlin and 51 yards to Angel Ware.

• An offense coming off a big night: The Trojans gained more than 400 yards in the 30–7 victory over the Eagles.

• A defense that finished strong: Pahrump Valley held Boulder City scoreless after the Eagles' second-quarter touchdown.

• A reason to protect the ball: Five turnovers helped sink the Trojans against Moapa Valley. Avoiding those mistakes could be critical in another close game with Virgin Valley.