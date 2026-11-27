PAHRUMP VALLEY FOOTBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 8-3; 3-0

Pahrump Valley; 6-5; 2-1

Virgin Valley; 2-8; 1-2

Boulder City; 2-6; 0-3

The Trojans won a 30-29 regional thriller over Virgin Valley on Nov. 6 to advance to state, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Churchill County in the semifinals. Senior Preston Dockter (72 rushing yards per game) and Lucas Gavenda (62 receiving yards per game) finished as the team’s offensive leaders, while senior Iyan Bosket led the defense with eight tackles per game.

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Virgin Valley; 17-6-2; 10-1-1

Equipo Academy; 8-9-3; 6-3-3

Pahrump Valley; 9-6-1; 6-5-1

The Meadows; 7-5-3; 5-4-3

Boulder City; 4-8-6; 2-5-5

Cristo Rey; 4-11-1; 3-8-1

Moapa Valley; 5-11-4; 2-8-2

After winning the regional title with a finals victory over Virgin Valley, the Trojans battled through the state tourney before finally getting eliminated by eventual champion Truckee in the semifinals on Nov. 6. Seniors Ryan Nunez Manzo (nine goals) and TC Hone (six assists) finished at the top of the books for Pahrump, and senior Jessie Barajas-Roman was the top goalkeeper with 143 saves.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; CLASS 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 20-6-2; 10-0-2

Virgin Valley; 8-6-2; 8-2-2

Boulder City; 11-4-4; 6-2-4

The Meadows; 5-6-3; 4-5-3

Pahrump Valley; 6-13-3; 3-6-3

Equipo Academy; 3-9-5; 2-7-3

Cristo Rey; 4-16-1; 0-11-1

The Trojans’ season came to an end Oct. 26 when they were eliminated from the Southern League playoffs with a 2-1 setback to The Meadows. Sophomore Averie Farruggia finished the season as Pahrump’s top goal-scorer with 18, while senior Sydney Crotty had the most assists with 15. Senior goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera completed the season with a team-high 83 saves and three shutouts.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; CLASS 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows; 28-5; 12-0

Virgin Valley; 27-13; 9-3

Moapa Valley; 19-18; 8-4

Boulder City; 16-18; 6-6

Pahrump Valley; 12-20; 5-7

Cristo Rey; 5-15; 2-10

Democracy Prep; 0-13; 0-12

The Trojans were knocked out of the Southern Region playoffs Oct. 26 with a 3-0 quarterfinal loss to Boulder City. Team leaders for the season included senior Riley Saldana (255 kills), junior Sedona Norton (302 digs) and sophomore Henna Maiave (665 assists).