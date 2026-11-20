Two Pahrump Valley wrestlers press forehead to forehead as they work for wrist control during practice. Coach Antonio Sandoval expects about 14 girls to sign up this season, up from four last year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two Pahrump Valley wrestlers square off near the edge of the practice circle. The Trojans open the season Dec. 4 in Fallon. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After last year’s win of their first regional championship since 2023, Trojans wrestling returns this season with state champion Iyan Bosket to open Dec. 4-5 at the Earl Wilkins Team Invitational in Fallon.

Pahrump Valley wrestling reached the top of the Class 3A Southern Region last season. The Trojans scored 235 points to finish ahead of Moapa Valley, ending two straight runner-up finishes.

The title also sent 18 Trojans to state for the first time in program history. Pahrump Valley finished sixth as a team in Winnemucca, led by Iyan Bosket’s championship at 215 pounds. Zachary Hulderson, Billy Sparks and Timothy Stutzman also placed.

Now the Trojans begin a season with a new kind of challenge: building on that success without letting it become a burden. Bosket returns for another run, along with state placers Hulderson and Sparks, giving younger wrestlers examples of what it takes to reach the podium. The coach says the team’s focus will stay on daily improvement and effort.

The girls program also expects to grow. The roster could reach about 14, up from four last year, though only four wrestlers return. That leaves plenty of room for newcomers to learn and for the team to develop over the season.

Pahrump Valley opens Dec. 4-5 at the Earl Wilkins Team Invitational in Fallon, a 10-dual event. Early results are secondary, the coach said; the first measure will be whether wrestlers compete hard each time they represent their school and town.

Q&A with Coach Antonio Sandoval

Your first year ended with a regional championship after theprogram had finished second the previous two seasons. How do you build on that without letting last year’s success become the expectation that weighs everybody down?

Our philosophy will not change, that is for sure. We will continue to take it day by day and just focus on getting better each time we step out on the mat. I personally enjoy the pressure; it forces me to continue to be the best version of myself for the kids. Even after the success we had at regionals, I don’t think we met all of our goals as a team last year, and that is definitely a motivating factor in the room without me needing to say anything about it. I feel like I’ve got a bit of a chip on my shoulder from last season, and I know a lot of the boys do too.

You took 18 wrestlers to state and had four placers. Which of those returning state qualifiers have taken the biggest step since February?

I think a lot of our boys will just continue to grow and get better. That’s our goal in the room every day, and they definitely put in the work to do that. So to single out one guy and say that he has taken the biggest step would not really show the entire picture. Everybody has different things that they have been working on from last year to now. Some have stepped into bigger leadership roles, while others are just honing their skills and improving that way.

You lost some important contributors to graduation, while state champion Iyan Bosket returns. Where do you see the leadership and team points coming from this year?

We are very fortunate that Iyan Bosket, our state champ, is still with the team and gets another run this season. We also get two other state placers in Zachary Hulderson and Billy Sparks back this year, which gives our younger guys a very clear look at the work that it takes to get onto a podium. We expect those three guys to continue to grow into great leaders and give our younger kids an example of the kind of positive leadership that this sport requires. The team points will come; they are not something that I like to focus on. As long as we have strong leaders in the room and the kids are working hard, the team points will sort themselves out.

What does the girls side of the program look like this season — numbers, experience and wrestlers we should be watching?

As of right now, we should have around 14 girls signed up, which is a large step up from the four we had last year. Our girls team is going to be very green this year, with only four returning wrestlers, which means a lot of learning and room for growth. I would keep an eye on Patience Moore, Sarah Penner and Quinn Kaucky this year as our returners who were healthy last year. We expect these girls to come out and work really hard for us on the mat and as leaders in the room.

Dec. 4 and 5 are the first competition dates. What event is that, where is it being held, and what are you hoping to learn about the team that early in the season?

On Dec. 4-5, we will be in Fallon for the Earl Wilkins Team Invitational. It is 10 duals over two days. A lot of what I am looking for early is not success on the mat, but just us going out and competing hard. We only have one expectation to start the year, and that is effort — just seeing our boys go out and lay it all on the mat each time they go out to represent our school and our town.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

By the numbers

■ 235 points: Pahrump Valley's score in the Southern Region tournament

■ 18 wrestlers: A program record for state qualifiers

■ Four placers: Including state champion Iyan Bosket

■ About 14 girls: Expected roster, up from four last season