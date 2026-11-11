Pahrump Valley beats Virgin Valley 30–29 on late touchdown, two-point conversion

With the season hanging on one play, Toby Henry trusted his two-point team. Preston Dockter delivered the go-ahead conversion with 35 seconds remaining, and Pahrump Valley’s defense sealed a 30–29 playoff victory over Virgin Valley with a sack and fumble recovery.

Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley with football season on the line

Pahrump Valley boys take third, girls fourth at state cross-country meet

Pahrump Valley players gather in the end zone after their 30–29 playoff victory over Virgin Valley on Nov. 6. Preston Dockter’s touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds remaining put the Trojans ahead, and a sack and fumble recovery sealed the win. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley coach Toby Henry celebrates with his players after the Trojans’ 30–29 playoff win over Virgin Valley on Nov. 6. “This game was probably my favorite win of my career as a head coach and an assistant coach,” Henry said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Lucas Gavenda protects the football as Virgin Valley defenders bring him down during the Trojans’ 30–29 playoff victory Nov. 6. Gavenda also caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Hamlin on a second-quarter trick play. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley quarterback Evan Strain carries the ball toward the sideline as a Virgin Valley defender pursues during the teams’ Nov. 6 playoff game. The Trojans rallied for a 30–29 victory to advance to a matchup with Churchill County. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s Iyan Bosket leaps in an attempt to block a Virgin Valley field goal during the third quarter of their Nov. 6 playoff game. The kick struck the crossbar and bounced away, keeping the Trojans within seven points in their eventual 30–29 victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Preston Dockter (2) raises his arms as his Pahrump Valley teammates push across the goal line against Virgin Valley on Nov. 6. The Trojans’ third-quarter touchdown and successful two-point conversion gave them a 22–21 lead in an eventual 30–29 playoff victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Toby Henry had already made the decision.

If Pahrump Valley got into the end zone, the Trojans were going for two. For the lead. For another week of football.

“There was no question that we were going for two points after we scored at the end,” Henry said. “Our 2-point coordinator had the perfect play dialed up and our kids executed it to perfection. I just told them, ‘Let’s go win this thing!’”

They did.

Preston Dockter scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining Friday, Nov. 6, then carried in the two-point conversion that put Pahrump Valley ahead of Virgin Valley 30–29. The defense finished the job with a sack and fumble recovery on the Bulldogs’ final possession, sending the Trojans into the next round of the playoffs.

And the next round is state.

There were turnovers, costly penalties, a trick-play touchdown and a field goal that hit the crossbar. There were enough changes in direction to make any declaration of a “turning point” seem premature.

Until the last one.

“This game was probably my favorite win of my career as a head coach and an assistant coach,” Henry said. “I just wanted our kids to beat Virgin Valley again.”

One more chance

The Trojans had beaten the Bulldogs 21–14 in September. With 4:07 remaining in the rematch, they faced a seven-point deficit and the possibility that their season was about to end.

Harvey Hurtado’s rushing touchdown and Virgin Valley’s successful two-point conversion made it 29–22. Pahrump Valley recovered the ensuing onside kick and began its answer at its own 43.

A 27-yard completion moved the Trojans to the Bulldog 30. Later, Evan Strain found Paul Walker for a first down at the 20. Dockter carried twice, moving the ball to the 14 as the clock ran below two minutes.

Then the drive nearly unraveled.

A holding penalty pushed Pahrump Valley into third-and-15. A pass was intercepted in the end zone, but a personal foul against Virgin Valley kept the Trojans’ possession alive.

Given another chance, Pahrump Valley finished. Dockter helped move the ball into a first-and-goal situation, then scored with 35 seconds left.

The touchdown made it 29–28, Virgin Valley.

A kick could tie it. Henry wanted the lead.

“We have been working on two-point plays all season,” he said. “We have a package that we trust and a group of guys that we trust on our two-point team.”

Virgin Valley called timeout before the conversion. When play resumed, Dockter got in.

The Trojans had a one-point lead. Now they needed a stop.

Nine seconds

Virgin Valley recovered Pahrump Valley’s onside kick and took possession at its own 40 with 30 seconds remaining.

A five-yard completion and timeout left 26 seconds. A deep pass fell incomplete. Another completion under heavy pressure gained nothing.

Fourth-and-5. Nine seconds.

“We just told our defense to play sound and not give up anything deep in that situation,” Henry said.

The Trojans got to the quarterback. The ball came loose. Pahrump Valley recovered.

“When we got the sack, our sideline erupted,” Henry said.

It was the final answer from a defense that had spent much of the night trying to contain Drew Dixon and Dresden Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, wearing the same No. 2 as Dockter, had been a problem almost immediately. After Virgin Valley returned the opening kickoff to the Trojan 35, he scored around the end with 11:03 left in the first quarter. He also intercepted a pass on Pahrump Valley’s opening possession and repeatedly supplied substantial gains.

But the Trojans kept answering.

A little deception

Dockter’s 14-yard touchdown run finished an 83-yard drive and tied the game at 6. The two-point attempt failed.

An end-zone interception later gave Pahrump Valley the ball at its own 20. Strain ran for 12 yards, then the Trojans reached into the playbook.

Strain threw laterally to Ryan Hamlin, who launched a pass downfield to Lucas Gavenda for a 68-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion made it 14–6 with 11:18 left in the second quarter.

Virgin Valley responded with a touchdown and a two-point pass to Gutierrez, tying the game at 14. After stopping Pahrump Valley on downs, the Bulldogs drove 74 yards and scored on a pass to Hurtado with just 4.3 seconds left before halftime.

The extra point put the Trojans behind 21–14.

They would spend much of the second half working their way out of trouble.

An interception ended Pahrump Valley’s opening possession of the third quarter. The defense held, and Virgin Valley’s field-goal attempt struck the crossbar and bounced away.

Later, the Bulldogs muffed a Strain punt. Pahrump Valley recovered at the Virgin Valley 11 and converted that opportunity into a short rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Trojans a 22–21 lead with 2:46 left in the third.

Another defensive stand, including a group sack that left Virgin Valley facing fourth-and-24, protected that advantage early in the fourth.

The Bulldogs eventually reclaimed the lead. The Trojans reclaimed it when it mattered most.

Still playing

“It was awesome to see the determination from our guys,” Henry said. “They never gave up and had to overcome a ton in that game. Our seniors kept the team together and they have been doing that all year. Staying positive and never giving up.”

Pahrump Valley now turns its attention to Churchill County. Henry has little interest in draining the emotion out of a finish like Friday’s.

“I would like to ride the momentum from last week,” he said. “I want our guys playing with the most confidence and determination. Our guys know if they play well, we can compete with anyone.”

On Friday, they played through enough mistakes to lose.

Then made the plays they needed to win.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

The finish

• 4:07 remaining: Virgin Valley scores a touchdown and converts for two, taking a 29–22 lead.

• One last drive: Pahrump Valley starts at its own 43 and overcomes a holding penalty, with a Bulldog personal foul keeping the possession alive after an apparent interception.

• 35 seconds: Preston Dockter scores to cut the deficit to 29–28, then carries in the two-point conversion for a 30–29 lead.

• 30 seconds: Virgin Valley takes possession at its own 40 after recovering an onside kick.

• Nine seconds: Facing fourth-and-5, the Bulldogs lose the ball on a sack. Pahrump Valley recovers to seal the victory.

How the score turned

Quarter; Scoring play; Score

First; Dresden Gutierrez's 35-yard touchdown run; kick misses VV 6–0

First; Preston Dockter's 14-yard touchdown run; two-point try fails 6–6

Second; Ryan Hamlin's 68-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Gavenda; two-point try succeeds PV 14–6

Second; VV touchdown pass and two-point completion to Gutierrez 14–14

Second; Touchdown pass to Harvey Hurtado with 4.3 seconds left; kick good VV 21–14

Third; PV short rushing touchdown after recovering a muffed punt; two-point try succeeds PV 22–21

Fourth; Hurtado's rushing touchdown; two-point try succeeds VV 29–22

Fourth; Dockter's touchdown and two-point run with 35 seconds left PV 30–29