Pahrump Valley cross-country coach Erik Odegard reflects on the Trojans’ state performances, the seniors’ influence and the returning runners in an email Q&A with the Pahrump Valley Times.

Pahrump Valley senior Sophie Romero runs ahead of a Tahoe Truckee competitor at the Class 3A state cross-country championships Nov. 7 in Boulder City. Romero finished sixth in 21:04.4, becoming the program’s first individual podium finisher since 2017, according to coach Erik Odegard. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley senior Sophie Romero runs ahead of a Tahoe Truckee competitor at the Class 3A state cross-country championships Nov. 7 in Boulder City. Romero finished sixth in 21:04.4, becoming the program’s first individual podium finisher since 2017, according to coach Erik Odegard. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley senior Joaquin Flores competes at the Class 3A state cross-country championships Nov. 7 in Boulder City. Flores finished 14th in 18:13.4, leading the Trojan boys to third place — their best state finish in program history, according to coach Erik Odegard. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s cross country teams returned from the Class 3A state championships with more than strong finishes. The boys’ third-place showing was the best in program history, according to coach Erik Odegard, while Sophie Romero’s sixth-place run made her the first Trojan runner to reach the individual podium since 2017.

The girls finished fourth at the Nov. 7 meet in Boulder City, completing a postseason in which both teams won Southern Region titles.

In an email Q&A with the Pahrump Valley Times, Odegard reflected on those performances, the seniors who helped build the program and the runners who will carry it forward.

How did the boys’ third-place state finish measure up to what you believed this group could accomplish?

This season was a great year for our boys cross country team. This is the highest finish in our boys program history. We had high expectations with so many returning runners. Rolling into state we didn’t know what to expect with the teams from the north, but if our kids had their best race we knew then we would have a chance at a top spot. This was a finish we told our boys to be proud of, as we as coaches couldn’t have expected any more. They gave their best shot and we could see that throughout the race.

How do you assess the girls’ fourth-place finish, particularly given the changes to the team this season?

The girls did finish fourth this year. We didn’t really know what to expect going into the season. We lost five runners from last year’s top eight runners from last year’s team, whether they graduated or moved, or chose not to compete this season. We found a couple of new athletes to join us and they stepped right in and gave our girls team a really good core again. We felt that even though as a group we didn’t have our best races it was a good finish to the season and we couldn’t have been more proud of the effort they gave.

Joaquin Flores, Logan Tilley and Joshua Gent finished 14th, 15th and 16th, separated by just 2.6 seconds. Was that grouping part of the plan, and how did their races unfold?

This just sort of happened as the race progressed. Going into the regional meet we definitely had a plan of how we wanted to keep the narrative in our favor and that may have slowed some of the times during that race. However, for the state meet we just wanted to let them go, we were not sure if the runners from the north would start out quick or if they would slow-play the race a little. We have wanted these three to push together all season, and it happened at the end of the year which is the best time for it to happen.

Which individual performances stood out most, and what made them significant?

Zander Thompson’s finish really stood out because he actually PR’d on the Boulder course, which doesn’t usually happen. On the girls side Sophie Romero finishing sixth overall was awesome. She is the first athlete, boys or girls, to make the podium since 2017. She was committed from the start of the race to run with the lead pack and found her spot about a mile into the race and just held her own against those lead runners.

What have the seniors established for this program, and what does the returning group give you to build on?

We will miss this group of seniors, you do every year. This year’s seniors were not always vocal, but they have shown every year that putting in the work will give you the rewards. They have led by example putting in the miles and understanding that each workout has a purpose. Even with losing this many athletes we will still have a strong core of returners on both sides but especially on the boys side, we will still return five of our top seven runners. We know we will have some work to do and hope to get a few more athletes out next year to build with.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

State meet highlights

• Boys: Third place — best finish in program history

• Girls: Fourth place

• Sophie Romero: Sixth individually; she was the program's first individual podium finisher at state since 2017

• Looking ahead: Five of the boys' top seven runners are eligible to return