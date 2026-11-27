Jeff Corbett changed the offense several times during Pahrump Valley’s first girls flag football season. This winter, he has players who know the plays well enough to teach them. Their first test comes Dec. 3 at home against Eldorado.

Juliana Turco tucks the ball under her right arm during a running drill as Pahrump Valley prepares for its second girls flag football season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jeff Corbett changed the offense a few times during Pahrump Valley High School’s first girls flag football season. He was trying to figure out what his players could run, and the girls were trying to figure out where they were supposed to be. By the time the Trojans started getting to the right spots, they were running out of games.

That makes the girls lining up for another turn at practice one of the better signs Corbett has seen heading into year two. A year ago, just about everybody on the field needed a coach to explain what came next. Now some of those same players want the next rep for themselves, and they know enough to help a new teammate take hers.

The Trojans get their first chance to see what that translates to on the scoreboard when they host Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Corbett has a specific goal for that afternoon. He wants a touchdown. Over the course of the season, he thinks this group can win a couple of games.

Second season step-up

There’s some history behind that first goal. Durango shut out the Trojans 48-0 in Pahrump last winter. Against Amplus Academy in February, Pahrump Valley got into the end zone in a 44-6 loss. Six points early in December would give the girls something it took much of last winter to develop — some confidence that a play they can run in practice will work when somebody in another jersey knows it’s coming.

The players also got a head start this time. In June, as many as 17 girls took part in a week-long clinic on the high school field. Two were newcomers. That gave Corbett and his staff a chance to put first-timers and veterans through drills together, something the program could hardly have done when every player was new to it.

This winter’s roster includes 14 seniors. That number comes with a wrinkle. Some of the girls Corbett is counting on for leadership have played a season of flag football. Others bring experience from cross country, tennis, basketball or softball and are learning the game alongside younger teammates. A returning player can show a newcomer where to line up. A senior picking up the sport for the first time can still show the girl next to her how to go back and work on something she just missed.

As for who learned the most last year, Corbett would put the adults in that conversation. He and fellow coaches Edward Rankin and Jessica VanderWal have seen what their players will face once league play begins. That experience has persuaded Corbett to slow down. The offense can grow when the girls can consistently run the plays they already have. Eldorado gives them a first look at how far along they are. League play is when he wants the work to pay off.

Coach Q&A

Q: With a season behind you, what does that actually allow you to do differently in Year 2?

A: Coach Rankin, VanderWal and myself now understand the norms of the league. We’ve had a year to battle through the rough spots, understand where to start with the new girls that haven’t played before. We can game plan more effectively. I was actually talking about the coaching staff’s learning curve. It’s important for the girls to progress, but the staff is in a much better place.

We’re slowing it down and not worried about Eldorado. It is what it is. We’re thinking long term and wanting to fire on all cylinders when we get to league play. We also have a few volunteers that are helping out as well. More eyes is a good thing. We know what we need to work on and what to rep. Now it’s time to execute!

Which players have made the biggest jump from simply learning their positions to really understanding how to play the game?

I think all of the returning players have a great understanding of how to play the game. They’ve become confident coming into this season. It’s not like it’s a brand new thing. We can see the body language of them just wanting to get in there and take the reps.

The scoreboard didn’t show it, but it started to click by the end of the season. It was the lack of reps during game scenarios. If we had more games, we would have progressed even more. They were in the right spot, but the confidence of execution wasn’t there. Now they have that and I think we’ll improve. I’m hoping for a win, but I’m confident to say that the score will be much closer.

With the roster turning over, where do you see the leadership of this second team coming from?

We have 14 seniors on the roster this year. We have a core group of girls that are returning and a handful of girls coming from other sports to fill in the gaps. We have a couple of new girls coming from cross country, tennis, basketball, and a handful of softball players. I’m expecting the seniors to set the bar and show the rest how to do it. “It” being the grit, focus and determination. Being consistent and teaching the others how to push themselves.

Does that change your expectations from “learn and improve” to actually expecting to compete for wins consistently?

We have a different dynamic of athletes this year. The girls are learning, but it’s at a more rapid pace. The girls from last year are getting the new ones up to speed a lot faster. As a coach, I’m learning that we need to take it slow, teach and rep the fundamentals and master those.

Last year, I was nervous. Where to start? What offense would work? I had to change it a few times to get it for their level. Now I know to start small, rep that to perfection, and add on later. That’s OK because we’re getting the framework down first. That builds confidence and we can add on when they’re ready.

What do you want to see in that first game that would tell you immediately this is a different team from the one that took the field a year ago?

My goal for this first game is to find the end zone at least once. I think we can with this group. The strong athletic core group from last year is returning, and we have another group of amazing athletes that are joining us. We have the athletes, the fire, the drive. I’m expecting a couple of wins from this group. We have a good shot.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

By the Numbers

14 — Seniors on this year's Pahrump Valley roster

4 — Sports Corbett named as sources of new players this winter — cross country, tennis, basketball and softball

1 — Touchdown Corbett wants to see his team score in the opener against Eldorado.