A 34-point second quarter sent Churchill County past Pahrump Valley 47–14, ending a season that included two wins over Virgin Valley and the Trojans’ first state semifinal appearance in eight years.

Pahrump Valley faces unbeaten Churchill County for spot in state title game. Again.

Angel Ware protects the football as Moapa Valley defenders converge during Pahrump Valley’s Oct. 9 homecoming game. Ware and his fellow seniors helped the Trojans earn second place in league and a home playoff victory over Virgin Valley. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s Lucas Gavenda (10) carries the ball while Ryan Hamlin (7) blocks a Moapa Valley defender during the Oct. 9 homecoming game. The Trojans went on to reach their first state semifinal since 2018. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley quarterback Evan Strain prepares to throw during the Trojans’ 30–7 victory over Boulder City on Oct. 23. Coach Toby Henry praised Strain’s confidence as he returned to lead the varsity offense. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Paul Walker (22) and Iyan Bosket (54) bring down a Boulder City ballcarrier as Angel Tepale (32) closes in during Pahrump Valley’s Oct. 23 victory. The Trojans held the Eagles to seven points to secure second place in league and a home playoff game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

One quarter changed the game. It did not erase the season.

Churchill County scored 34 unanswered points in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 14, turning a 6–0 lead into a 40–0 halftime advantage and ending Pahrump Valley’s hopes of reaching the Class 3A football championship game.

The Trojans scored twice after halftime but fell 47–14 in Fallon, finishing 6–5 in Toby Henry’s first season as head coach. Their season also included second place in league, two victories over Virgin Valley and Pahrump’s first state semifinal appearance since 2018. Great stuff. But their last afternoon together was a difficult one.

Asked what separated the teams in the first half, Henry was direct.

“Yeah, they are the number one team in the 3A for a reason. We made mistakes and they capitalized on them.”

Churchill County improved to 12–0 and advanced to face Spring Creek in the state championship game. Spring Creek defeated Moapa Valley 29–26 in the other semifinal, making the final an all-Northern Nevada matchup.

For Pahrump, the loss closed a season in which the Trojans repeatedly had to recover from disappointment. This time, there would be no next game.

But there was still a second half to play.

“I was proud of our guys for not giving up,” Henry said. “They have a lot of heart.”

One quarter. Too much to overcome

The first-quarter score left Pahrump within one touchdown. The next 12 minutes put the game beyond anything the Trojans had overcome this season.

Churchill County’s 34-point second quarter created the halftime deficit. Pahrump scored six points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth, while the Greenwave added seven after halftime.

According to game statistics posted on MaxPreps, sophomore quarterback Evan Strain completed 12 of 22 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions. The Trojans also lost a fumble.

Ware caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, including a reception that gained 53 yards. Ryan Hamlin had three catches for 31 yards and the other receiving touchdown. Lucas Gavenda added two catches for 49 yards, and Paul Walker caught one pass for 10.

The running game had less room. Preston Dockter gained 37 yards on 10 carries, and Pahrump finished with 41 rushing yards and 239 total yards.

On defense, Iyan Bosket was credited with eight tackles, Walker with seven and Cade Wulfenstein with six.

The turnovers and limited rushing production help explain how difficult the assignment became. Pahrump needed sustained possessions to keep pace. Instead, it spent the second half trying to recover from a deficit that left little room for another mistake.

The Trojans kept working. But Churchill County had already done too much damage.

The hard road had a purpose

Henry built the non-league schedule with the postseason in mind. That approach produced some uncomfortable nights before it produced a trip to state.

Pahrump opened with a 29–6 victory over Providence Hall, then lost 47–7 to Galena. A week later, the Trojans fought back from a 27–0 deficit at Durango before falling 42–34.

A convincing win at Chaparral was followed by a 52–14 loss to Mary Star of the Sea. Pahrump then beat Valley before opening league play in Mesquite.

It was an uneven beginning. Henry believes it helped make the later victories possible.

“I believe the reason we made the semifinals was that our non-league games were so tough,” he said. “Those games gave us the confidence to beat Virgin Valley twice.”

The first of those wins required the Trojans to answer trouble at both ends of the field.

In the Sept. 25 league opener, Pahrump stopped Virgin Valley at its own 2-yard line, then drove 98 yards for a touchdown. Wyatt Cross threw two touchdown passes to Gavenda, Dockter added a rushing score and the defense supplied steady pressure in a 21–14 victory.

The long drive mattered beyond the points. Pahrump had gone from protecting its own goal line to taking the lead, showing it could change the direction of a game.

That ability would become important again.

A setback, then a response

The 37–16 homecoming loss to Moapa Valley brought the Trojans back to a problem Henry had emphasized throughout the season: giving good opponents extra opportunities.

Pahrump committed five turnovers. The Pirates made them costly.

“If you turn over the ball against good teams, they will make you pay,” Henry said after that game. “We have to take care of the ball better. That was the difference in the game.”

The response came against Boulder City.

With Strain back at quarterback, Pahrump won 30–7 to finish league play at 2–1 and secure second place. Henry reported more than 400 yards of offense and praised a defense that repeatedly disrupted the Eagles.

That finish earned Pahrump a home playoff game against Virgin Valley. It also gave the seniors another chance to play in front of their own crowd.

They made that one count.

Trailing late in the fourth quarter Nov. 6, the Trojans drove for Dockter’s touchdown with 35 seconds remaining. Anthony Montanez ran in the two-point conversion that put Pahrump ahead 30–29.

The defense still had work to do. A sack and fumble recovery on Virgin Valley’s final possession ended the threat and sent the Trojans to state.

Henry had already decided to go for two if his offense reached the end zone.

His message before the conversion was simple: “Let’s go win this thing!”

For the players who had absorbed the early losses and the Moapa disappointment, that finish was evidence of how far they had come.

What the seniors leave behind

The trip to Fallon returned Pahrump to the same opponent and location as its previous state semifinal appearance eight years earlier. The 2018 Trojans also lost to Churchill County, which went on to win the championship.

This group earned its own place in that history.

Dockter’s running, the receiving options supplied by Ware, Hamlin, Gavenda and Walker, and the defensive work of players including Bosket, helped carry Pahrump through a season that demanded different answers from week to week.

Henry credited the seniors with more than their production.

“The seniors this year meant everything to us,” he said. “They have paved the way for the young guys in this program. They have set the bar high.”

Now the returning players inherit that standard, along with the work required to sustain it.

Henry pointed to the team’s heart, grit and determination as qualities that need to carry into next season. His offseason priority is straightforward.

“The biggest priority for this offseason is for our guys to work hard in the weight room.”

Saturday showed the distance between Pahrump and an unbeaten championship finalist. The weeks before it showed that the Trojans could win games that once might have slipped away.

The seniors leave with both experiences. The players coming back have something to build on — and a clear view of the work ahead.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

By the numbers

■ 6–5: Pahrump Valley's final record

■ 2–1: League record, good for second place

■ 8: Years since the Trojans' previous state semifinal appearance

■ 34: Churchill County points in the decisive second quarter

■ 198: Passing yards for Evan Strain in the semifinal

■ 108: Receiving yards for Angel Ware, who caught six passes and scored a touchdown

The road through league and playoffs

| Date | Opponent | Result |

| Sept. 25 | At Virgin Valley | W, 21–14 |

| Oct. 9 | Moapa Valley | L, 37–16 |

| Oct. 23 | Boulder City | W, 30–7 |

| Nov. 6 | Virgin Valley — regional semifinal | W, 30–29 |

| Nov. 14 | At Churchill County — state semifinal | L, 47–14 |