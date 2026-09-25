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PVHS girls soccer ties Equipo, extends unbeaten stretch to three

Pahrump Valley’s Sydney Crotty (8) plays the ball against Somerset Academy Losee earlier this ...
Pahrump Valley’s Sydney Crotty (8) plays the ball against Somerset Academy Losee earlier this month at PVHS. The Trojans followed their 3-2 victory over Losee with a scoreless draw at Equipo Academy on Sept. 17. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (5) battles for position near the goal as Somerset Aca ...
Pahrump Valley’s Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (5) battles for position near the goal as Somerset Academy Losee’s goalkeeper moves across the play earlier this month. Nunez-Ramirez scored once in the Trojans’ 3-2 home victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2026 - 4:48 am
 

Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer team extended its unbeaten stretch to three matches Sept. 17, playing Equipo Academy to a scoreless draw on the road.

The result left the Trojans 2-4-3 overall and 0-1-3 in league play through that match. PVHS had followed a 1-1 tie at Boulder City with a 3-2 home victory over Somerset Academy Losee before visiting Equipo.

The Trojans have earned draws in three of their first four league matches, with a loss to Moapa Valley accounting for the other result. Their first league victory remained elusive despite taking points against Virgin Valley, Boulder City and Equipo.

Against Losee, Paola Aguilar scored twice and Melissa Nunez-Ramirez added a goal. Aguilar also supplied the equalizer at Boulder City.

The Equipo draw gave PVHS its first shutout since a 6-0 victory over White Pine in August.

Pahrump Valley was scheduled to host Cristo Rey St. Viator on Sept. 23, but that result was unavailable at press time.

The Trojans’ next scheduled home match is against The Meadows on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

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