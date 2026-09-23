Pahrump football beats Valley 64–26 behind big plays, defensive pressure

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Cross directed the offense, Angel Ware delivered back-to-back scoring plays for Pahrump, and relentless defensive pressure helped the Trojans pull away from Valley in a 64–26 road victory.

Pahrump Valley’s Angel Ware extends an arm toward a Valley defender while carrying the football during the Trojans’ 64–26 victory Sept. 18, 2026, in Las Vegas. Quarterback Wyatt Cross, right, watches the play develop. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s Ryan Hamlin stretches toward a pass with a Valley defender alongside him during the Trojans’ 64–26 victory Sept. 18, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley sophomore quarterback Wyatt Cross looks downfield behind his blockers during the Trojans’ 64–26 victory at Valley on Sept. 18, 2026. Cross directed an offense that scored through the air and on the ground. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s Angel Ware secures the football with a Valley defender close behind during the Trojans’ 64–26 victory Sept. 18, 2026, in Las Vegas. Ware scored on a touchdown reception and a kickoff return during a wild third-quarter sequence. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s Christien Ramiscal (42) wraps up a Valley ball carrier as teammates join the tackle during the Trojans’ 64–26 victory Sept. 18, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

LAS VEGAS — In 26 seconds of game time, Angel Ware caught a touchdown pass, watched Valley answer with a kickoff-return touchdown and returned the ensuing kickoff for a score of his own.

That frantic stretch late in the third quarter captured the explosive side of Pahrump Valley’s 64–26 victory Friday at Valley. The work that helped make it possible was happening closer to the line of scrimmage, where the Trojans repeatedly pressured the Vikings’ quarterback, disrupted running plays and forced Valley to find another way forward.

With sophomore Wyatt Cross at quarterback, an offense capable of scoring through the air and on the ground, and special teams producing both points and extra possessions, Pahrump had several answers for an opponent whose speed remained dangerous throughout the night.

“Valley had a lot of speed and played physical,” coach Toby Henry said. “Our guys responded well.”

Henry had described the Trojans’ demanding early schedule as preparation for league opponents whose size and speed might otherwise come as a shock. Friday provided another test of that approach.

Valley sophomore quarterback Nah’lage Butler repeatedly had to contend with pressure, but found opportunities to escape or get the ball downfield. Junior receiver Dashawn Johnson was particularly dangerous with room to run, scoring on a first-half handoff, a kickoff return and a long fourth-quarter reception.

Cross connected with Ware, Lucas Gavenda and Ryan Hamlin for touchdowns before halftime. Gavenda turned a completion into a roughly 90-yard touchdown, breaking free and racing up the sideline. Hamlin’s scoring catch followed an interception by Ware, helping Pahrump turn a defensive takeaway into another quick strike.

The Trojans led 29–14 at halftime, but Valley’s ability to cover ground quickly kept the game from becoming comfortable.

D-line, D-line, D-line

Early in the third quarter, the Vikings returned a punt to Pahrump’s 25-yard line, giving themselves an opportunity to cut into the lead. The Trojans’ defense held. A tackle behind the line and a pass knocked away in the end zone helped push Valley into a difficult fourth down, and Iyan Bosket finished the possession with a sack.

Pahrump took over at its own 35 without surrendering a point.

Bosket, wearing No. 54, was repeatedly credited with tackles and sacks, while the defensive front’s pressure forced Valley to scramble, hurry throws or absorb losses.

“Our defensive line knew they had a tough task with their quarterback and they did a great job containing him,” Henry said.

The Trojans did not eliminate Valley’s big plays, and penalties sometimes extended possessions their defense appeared close to ending. But they continued producing stops and giving the offense opportunities to stretch the margin.

Then came the third quarter’s wild finish.

Ware caught a touchdown pass with 1:04 remaining, and the extra point put Pahrump ahead 36–14. Johnson returned the kickoff for a touchdown, but Bosket brought down the quarterback on the two-point attempt.

Ware answered immediately, returning the next kickoff for another touchdown with 38 seconds left. The extra point made it 43–20: three touchdowns in 26 seconds, with Pahrump emerging from the exchange with a larger lead than it had entering it.

The Trojans then recovered the following onside kick.

Johnson struck again on a long touchdown reception with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter, but another failed two-point attempt left the Vikings trailing 43–26. Pahrump answered with Preston Dockter, who scored twice in the quarter as the Trojans pulled away.

His second touchdown followed another example of pressure becoming opportunity: Valley’s quarterback released a throw under heavy pressure, and Pahrump intercepted it. A penalty against the Vikings helped set up first-and-goal at the 8, and Dockter finished the short possession.

A late fumble recovery and another long touchdown run completed Pahrump’s scoring.

“Our offense played well across the board, offensive line, wide receivers, running backs, and quarterback,” Henry said.

For all the points and big plays, Henry viewed the performance as another step toward the games ahead, not a finished product.

“We still have some things to get better at and we will do that this week,” he said.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

26 seconds, three touchdowns

■ 1:04 left in the third

■ Angel Ware catches a touchdown pass. The extra point puts Pahrump ahead 36–14.

Ensuing kickoff

■ Valley's Dashawn Johnson returns the kick for a touchdown. The two-point attempt fails, leaving Pahrump ahead 36–20.

0:38 remaining

■ Ware answers with a kickoff-return touchdown. The extra point stretches the Trojans' lead to 43–20.

League play ahead

Pahrump Valley opens its league schedule Friday, Sept. 25, at Virgin Valley in Mesquite.

The Trojans then return home for their next two scheduled games:

• Oct. 9 — Moapa Valley

• Oct. 23 — Boulder City

Both games will be played at Pahrump Valley High School.