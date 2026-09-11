PVHS tennis blends returning talent with newcomers in pursuit of postseason

A forfeit victory, a short-handed loss and an unfinished tie have tested Pahrump Valley’s tennis teams as returning starters lead a developing roster.

Pahrump Valley junior Nyomi Skinner follows through on a serve against Adelson on Sept. 9. Skinner, who is graduating early, partners with senior Milly Khandpur at No. 1 girls doubles. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley tennis coach Michael Dela Rosa, left, and new assistant coach Cameron Cannon at the Trojans’ home match against Adelson on Sept. 9. PVHS won both team matches, with the boys prevailing 10-8 and the girls winning 10-5. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley senior Milly Khandpur meets the ball during the Trojans’ home match against Adelson on Sept. 9. Khandpur and No. 1 doubles partner Nyomi Skinner won both sets they played and received a third point by forfeit in PVHS’ 10-5 victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley senior Tristan Torres prepares to hit the ball against Adelson on Sept. 9. A first-year tennis player, Torres teamed with his brother Brendan to win two of three sets at No. 1 doubles in the Trojans’ 10-8 victory. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley senior Chanel Anthony follows through on a shot during the Trojans’ Sept. 9 home match against Adelson. Anthony serves as girls captain and plays No. 1 singles for PVHS, which won 10-5. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley junior Jace Eichner stretches to reach the ball during a home match against Adelson on Sept. 9. The boys captain contributed two singles victories as the Trojans edged Adelson 10-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s tennis teams are learning how much every spot in the lineup can matter.

Against Adelson on Wednesday, the boys spread their doubles victories across all three pairings to help secure a narrow win. The girls combined successful doubles play with an advantage they had recently experienced from the other side: points awarded because an opponent could not fill its lineup.

The result was a pair of home victories Sept. 9, with the Trojan boys edging Adelson 10-8 and the girls winning 10-5.

For coach Michael Dela Rosa, the season’s larger assignment is bringing experienced starters and first-year players along together. Some Trojans are working to sharpen games they have developed over several seasons. Others are still learning how to keep score.

Wednesday gave both teams something to build on.

Junior boys captain Jace Eichner won two of his three singles sets, rebounding from an opening loss with 6-4 and 6-1 victories. Ethan Johnson and Bryce Dykstra each added a singles win.

The doubles lineup supplied the other six points, with each of Pahrump’s three pairs winning two sets.

That included brothers Brendan and Tristan Torres at No. 1 doubles. Tristan, a senior playing his first season of tennis, helped the pair recover from an opening 2-6 loss with 6-1 victories in their next two sets.

Taysom Christensen and Chase Hanson also won two of three sets at No. 2 doubles.

For the girls, senior Milly Khandpur and junior Nyomi Skinner won both sets they played at No. 1 doubles, 6-2 and 6-1, and received another point by forfeit. Lily Gregory and Wendy Rodriguez added a 6-4 doubles victory, while senior girls captain Chanel Anthony won a singles set 6-2.

Six of Pahrump’s 10 girls points came by forfeit.

Those available points mattered. In their previous match against American Heritage Academy, the Trojans had been the team trying to overcome an incomplete lineup.

An experienced foundation

Anthony, the girls’ No. 1 singles player, and Khandpur are among the returning starters Dela Rosa is counting on this season. Skinner, a junior graduating early, partners with Khandpur in the top doubles position.

The returning girls group also includes juniors Aurora Bowers and Gregory and sophomore Rodriguez.

On the boys side, senior Dykstra, juniors Eichner, Johnson and Christensen, and sophomore Hanson provide returning experience.

Before league play, the Trojans tested themselves in scrimmages against Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and Liberty.

“It was a good learning experience against seasoned tennis players,” Dela Rosa said.

Along with form and scoring, the coach emphasized a positive mindset and good sportsmanship during and after sets — lessons that apply whether a player is returning to the lineup or picking up competitive tennis for the first time.

The girls’ first league match against Virgin Valley showed what the experienced players can contribute.

Anthony and Bowers each won all three of their singles sets. Khandpur and Skinner won two of three in doubles, and Gregory and Rodriguez supplied the additional win that brought Pahrump into a 9-9 tie.

That result remains unfinished as the match had to be called due to darkness. The girls will play tiebreakers when Virgin Valley returns to Pahrump, before the boys play their full match. The boys’ earlier meeting consisted of shortened scrimmage sets before the sun set.

Learning from a shortage

Against American Heritage on Aug. 31, Pahrump’s girls started three points behind because they were missing a player. Dela Rosa said he did not have another girl sufficiently prepared to fill the opening.

The Trojans lost 11-7, but several players helped keep them competitive.

Khandpur and Skinner swept their three doubles sets. Kimberly Hernandez and Sophia Mejia moved into the No. 2 doubles position and won two of three, earning their first victories of the season. Anthony supplied the remaining two points in singles.

“Our girls played valiantly while being down already and couldn’t overcome our three-point deficit,” Dela Rosa said.

The boys received a 12-0 forfeit victory because American Heritage did not have at least six boys available. Dela Rosa confirmed that 12-0 was the forfeit score the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association instructed him to report.

The available players still used the afternoon to practice, giving Pahrump’s newcomers time against teammates and opposing players.

Those opportunities are part of the development Dela Rosa hopes will carry the program beyond its returning starters. He sees potential in the new junior girls and the younger boys, with continued improvement tied to enjoying the sport enough to keep attending productive practices.

The goal is to reach the team playoffs and pursue state opportunities as a team, in singles or in doubles.

Wednesday’s victories gave the Trojans another step in that direction — and a reminder that contributions throughout the lineup can add up.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.oru

EARLY LEAGUE SNAPSHOT

Girls vs. Virgin Valley: Tied 9-9; deciding tiebreakers pending.

Boys vs. American Heritage, Aug. 31: Won 12-0 by forfeit.

Girls vs. American Heritage, Aug. 31: Lost 11-7 after forfeiting three points because of an incomplete lineup.