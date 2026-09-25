Hunting season begins with birds, then deer

Hunting season has officially started with the opening of the dove season with quail, chukar and many of the rifle seasons for deer and elk to follow.

The consensus is, doves are one of the most difficult birds to hunt due to their extreme speed and acrobatics. They dip, veer, and turn unexpectedly without seeming to slow down. You think you have them; you point, you lead, pull the trigger and they simply are not where they should be, and most shots are behind these speedsters.

Doves are abundant, wide-ranging and delicious. These are some of the reasons hunters will fly thousands of miles, and spend thousands of dollars, to hunt them in places like Argentina and Mexico, where there are liberal limits, regulated primarily by how much punishment your shoulder can tolerate.

There is more to the dove and bird hunt than pulling the trigger. Sure it’s fun to shoot the fast-darting birds, but there is so much more to it than that. It is the months we have spent talking about the hunt, the preparation and the shooting on the range.

If you haven’t gotten prepared, it’s time. After numerous “dry” outings your bird-dog should already be in shape. He’s been “reminded” not to get too far ahead of the hunters; to point and hold. When he magically finds that quail, chukar or pheasant, he impatiently anticipates your shot with a quivering tail and the command to retrieve the downed bird. They really will give you the “look” if you miss or are slow and fail to shoot at that bird. After all, that’s what you’re there for and they just want to do their job and please you.

You’ve probably also been out to the range and destroyed a couple of cases of clay pigeons thrown at different angles and speeds. Now you remember where the scatter gun is hitting. If you haven’t, it’s time.

If you haven’t introduced a young person or someone new to these sports it’s time for that too. What better introduction than to let them be part of “sighting-in,” throwing some of those clays for you or even going along and helping pick up a few birds. They may even decide to take a hunter safety course and hunt with you. It’s a great way to bring up a new hunting partner. Start them off with a rabbit or quail hunt. Have them join you on your big game hunt and they’ll want to put in for their own youth tag next year, and hopefully for many years to follow.

Quail and chukar are a great way to start the season, and break in that new partner. If you’re in a new area or have new hunters, it’s also important to know “where to go” and it’s always nice to learn of new places. This is done by visiting with fellow hunters and like-minded outdoor folks. One of the best ways of doing that is by joining and supporting one of the many outdoor organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International or the Fraternity of Desert Bighorn. They all need your help and you need them too, if we are to continue our wonderful sporting heritage.

It’s not too late, but it’s time.

If you have a story or a comment, e-mail dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org

Hunting with my friend Luis Solario was a pleasant event, but eating this fine dish surpassed even the adrenalin rush of shooting a double. Now, shooting a triple that might be better; perhaps one day I will find out. He tells me that had he been a little quicker at reloading he might have had four. Some people are never satisfied. Chef Luis has been the executive chef at many fine restaurants in Las Vegas. He's my hero in the kitchen, and partner in the field.

This is one you will want to try, but it may spoil you forever. If you are not able to find doves try this with Cornish game hens.

Dove ala Galianos

Ten dove breasts

olive oil

salt and pepper

1 cup finely chopped shallots

1 oz. of raisins

½ tsp. fresh thyme, chopped

½ cup champagne

1 oz. port red wine

1 oz. marsala wine

1 oz. demi glace (special reduced beef broth)

prepared saffron rice

Season dove breasts with olive oil, salt and pepper, marinate for half-hour. Heat frying pan on stove and pour in olive oil, add shallots and cook until golden brown. Add raisins, wine and demi glace; reduce to thick consistency; remove from heat and put aside. In another pan add olive oil and heat to very hot, but don't burn it. Sear dove breasts on one side, turn over; place pan in 500 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and add champagne, salt and pepper to taste, add prepared sauce. Put rice in middle of plates add dove breasts and sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme.