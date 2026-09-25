Friday’s Pahrump Valley High School sports scoreboard

PAHRUMP VALLEY FOOTBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Boulder City; 2-1; 0-0

Moapa Valley; 4-1; 0-0

Pahrump Valley; 3-3 ; 0-0

Virgin Valley; 0-5; 0-0

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Cross passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns last week as the Trojans improved to 2-3 with a 64-32 victory over Valley. Senior Preston Doctor added 123 yards and three TDs on 18 carries to help Pahrump, which opens league play with a 7 p.m. game at Virgin Valley Friday.

Schedule

Sept. 25

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Virgin Valley; 9-4-1; 3-1

The Meadows; 4-1-1; 3-1-1

Pahrump Valley; 3-2; 3-2

Equipo Academy; 4-6-1; 2-2-1

Moapa Valley; 5-5-3; 2-2-1

Cristo Rey; 3-5; 2-3

Boulder City; 1-6-2; 0-4-1

Despite Randall Pangilinan’s second-half goal, the Trojans fell to Moapa Valley 2-1 last Wednesday. They have six league games remaining, with postseason regional play set to begin on Oct. 24.

Schedule

Sept. 29

Cristo Rey at Pahrump Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 1

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 13

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Pahrump Valley at Equipo, 4 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; CLASS 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 12-5; 5-0

Virgin Valley; 2-4-1; 2-1-1

Boulder City; 4-1-2; 2-1-2

The Meadows; 1-1-2; 1-1-2

Equipo Academy; 2-4-4; 1-3-2

Pahrump Valley; 2-4-3; 0-1-3

Cristo Rey; 3-6; 0-4

The Trojans are off to a rough start in league play, though sophomore Avery Farruggia has done her part with 10 goals and two assists. The team has time to recover, as there are eight league games remaining. Pahrump hosts Silverado in a nonleague game at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Schedule

Sept. 25

Silverado at Mater East Tournament, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 28

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 12

Pahrump Valley at Losee, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14

Equipo Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 19

Pahrump Valley at Cristo Rey, 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 21

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 6:30 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; CLASS 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows; 14-0; 5-0

Virgin Valley; 11-9; 4-1

Moapa Valley; 13-14; 4-1

Pahrump Valley; 10-14; 3-3

Boulder City; 8-9; 2-3

Cristo Rey; 2-9; 0-5

Democracy Prep; 0-6; 0-5

Pahrump Valley will try to snap a two-match losing streak with a victory over Boulder City in a home match Tuesday. Riley Saldana leads the team with 200 kills, while Sedona Norton had 250 digs. All six league teams will play in the Southern Regionals beginning Oct. 26.

Schedule

Sept. 29

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Oct. 8

Pahrump Valley at Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows, 6 p.m.