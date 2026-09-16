Pahrump falls to Mary Star 52–14 after second-quarter surge

Mary Star scored 35 second-quarter points to pull away from Pahrump Valley in the Cali Classic, where the Trojans struggled up front and surrendered big plays.

At Saturday's game against Mary Star of the Sea, Pahrump found some opportunities through the air, but turnovers compounded its offensive difficulties. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley players gather around their coaches during the Sept. 4 game at Chaparral. The Trojans fell 52–14 to Mary Star of the Sea in the Sept. 12 Cali Classic, with coach Toby Henry pointing to stalled offensive possessions and big plays allowed on defense. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley players gather around their coaches during the Sept. 4 game at Chaparral. The Trojans fell 52–14 to Mary Star of the Sea in the Sept. 12 Cali Classic, with coach Toby Henry pointing to stalled offensive possessions and big plays allowed on defense. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

For one quarter, Pahrump Valley was within a touchdown of unbeaten Mary Star of the Sea. By halftime, the Trojans were trying to regroup after a stretch in which neither their offense nor their defense could find an answer.

Mary Star scored 35 second-quarter points to build a 42–7 halftime lead and went on to defeat Pahrump 52–14 Saturday, Sept. 12, in California’s Cali Classic. The loss dropped the Trojans to 2–3, while the Stars improved to 3–0.

“The second quarter we just couldn’t get anything going on offense and we gave up too many big plays on defense,” Pahrump coach Toby Henry said. “Mary was a great football team, but we didn’t take advantage of what they gave us.”

The result was a sharp reversal from the previous week, when Pahrump put together its own 42-point second quarter in a 56–8 victory at Chaparral. Against Mary Star, the Trojans struggled to establish a running game against a defensive front Henry said they could not move.

“They were very big up front, we couldn’t move them,” Henry said. “But we knew this and it’s getting us battle tested for our league play.”

The Stars led 7–0 after the opening quarter before breaking the game open in the second. They added 10 unanswered points in the third, with Pahrump scoring its second touchdown in the fourth.

Mary Star’s passing game did much of the damage. Its starting quarterback completed 21 of 25 attempts for 364 yards and six touchdowns, according to statistics posted on MaxPreps.

Pahrump found some opportunities through the air, but turnovers compounded its offensive difficulties. Sophomore quarterback Evan Strain completed nine of 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions. The posted team totals listed four interceptions thrown and one lost fumble.

Lucas Gavenda accounted for much of the Trojans’ receiving production, catching three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Angel Ware caught two passes for 24 yards and the other score. Tristan Schumacher added two receptions for 27 yards.

The Trojans’ rushing statistics remained incomplete as of Henry’s response. The coach said Schumacher had carries missing from the posted totals and that he would ask his statistician to correct them.

On defense, Iyan Bosket returned after sitting out the Chaparral game and was credited with five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. John Wydick led Pahrump with six tackles, while Gavenda added five.

Before the California trip, Henry had emphasized the value of facing quality opponents in preparation for league play and the need to play disciplined football against a Mary Star team he described as having few weaknesses.

Saturday supplied another difficult test, with stalled possessions and defensive breakdowns allowing a manageable early deficit to become a decisive loss. As Pahrump prepares to face Valley, Henry’s priorities are protecting possessions and making more of the chances the offense creates.

“Moving on to Valley, we have to take care of the football and take advantage of our opportunities.”

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Scoring

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

Pahrump Valley 0 7 0 7 14

Mary Star 7 35 10 0 52

Next game

Pahrump Valley at Valley

Friday, Sept. 18 in Las Vegas