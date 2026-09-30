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Johnson rolls two 300s in Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s no-tap event

By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2026 - 4:45 am
 

Lucas Johnson rolled two 300 games, while Dale Bystedt and Doug Tarver captured division titles in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Sept. 26 8-9 No Tap Singles tournament, which drew 71 bowlers.

Johnson opened and closed his three-game series with 300s, sandwiching a 253 for an 853 scratch total. He was one of 14 bowlers to reach 300 under the tournament’s no-tap scoring format, with the field combining for 15 such games.

Bystedt won Division A with a handicap-inclusive total of 968, earning $70. His games of 300, 290 and 268 also produced the winning scratch side-pot total of 858, five pins ahead of Johnson.

Terry Dofner finished second in Division A with 949 and earned $60. Joe Matassa was third at 947 for $55, followed by Scott Fronk at 937 and Jim Spear at 934.

Tarver edged Sandra Halsey by four pins for the Division B title, finishing with a handicap-inclusive 1,014 to Halsey’s 1,010. Tarver bowled games of 265, 300 and 255 and earned $75 for the division win. Halsey, whose series included a 300 and a closing 280, collected $65.

Mark Hansen placed third in Division B with 963, earning $55. Sam Courtney followed at 947, with JD Whitaker fifth at 938.

Tarver also won the handicap side pot for an additional $40. Halsey earned $35 for second, and Bystedt collected $30 for third. Bystedt’s scratch side-pot victory paid $35, bringing his combined tournament winnings to $135.

Joining Johnson in recording no-tap 300 games were Jan Sawyer, Fran Gobbi, Jim Spear, Tim Morlan, Scott Fronk, Gloria Dofner, Terry Dofner, Randy Breneman, Doug Tarver, Ron Clem, Sandra Halsey, Joe Matassa and Dale Bystedt.

Clem and Fronk each won $47.75 in the 50/50 drawing. Tournament secretary Debbie Varner thanked Larry Tobey and Jan Sawyer for helping at the check-in desk.

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