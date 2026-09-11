Pahrump football faces unbeaten Mary Star in California’s Cali Classic

Coming off a 56–8 win at Chaparral, Pahrump Valley heads to California to face a Mary Star team that has allowed just seven points in two games.

Pahrump Valley’s football team found its confidence over the past two weeks. Saturday’s trip to California will test how well the Trojans can put it to work against an unbeaten opponent.

The Trojans head to San Pedro, California to face Mary Star of the Sea tomorrow in the Cali Classic, carrying momentum from a 56–8 victory at Chaparral that evened their record at 2–2.

Mary Star enters 2–0 after shutting out Valley Christian 34–0 and beating North Torrance 21–7. The Stars have allowed just seven points through two games, presenting a fresh challenge for a Pahrump offense that has begun finding its rhythm.

“Mary Star is a really good team, they do not have many weaknesses,” coach Toby Henry said. “Our guys are gonna have to play extremely well and disciplined.”

Pahrump’s turnaround began with a 34-point second half against Durango. Although that rally fell short, the Trojans carried the energy into Chaparral, building a 49-8 halftime lead with contributions on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Evan Strain directed an offense that moved the ball through the air and on the ground. Tristan Schumacher rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys, while Preston Dockter added 88 rushing yards and two scores. Each had 11 carries.

The Trojans also expect Iyan Bosket back after he sat out the Chaparral game. Henry said after last week’s win that Bosket would be ready for the following week.

Defensively, Pahrump repeatedly pressured Chaparral’s quarterback and turned two fumbles into touchdowns. That ability to disrupt possessions helped the Trojans take control early and keep it.

There is still room to tighten up. Penalties erased offensive gains against Chaparral, and a fumble near the goal line ended another scoring opportunity. Against a team that has given up so little, protecting those chances could become especially important.

Henry said the California trip and the opportunity to face quality opposition would help prepare his team for league play. The Trojans arrive with recent evidence of what they can accomplish when their offense and defense are producing together.

“Our guys found out what they are capable of last week,” Henry said after the Chaparral victory. “This week they had a lot more confidence.”

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com

Next game

Pahrump Valley vs. Mary Star of the Sea

Saturday, Sept. 12

San Pedro, California

Cali Classic

Records: Pahrump Valley 2–2; Mary Star 2–0