Ali Zuniga’s 39 easily wins at Pahrump junior golf

Ali Zuniga shot a nine-hole total of 39 to win her age group by a remarkable 27 strokes during the first Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association tournament of the summer Monday at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

Zuniga bested two other young golfers in the 9 to 11-year-old age group, but her score would have been the best in every other age group as well.

Jemina Chavez finished with a 66, while Waithira Migwi carded a 70. Charlotte Kukreja completed five holes, shooting 35.

Ethan Zuniga was tops in the boys 7-8 event, carding a 56 to beat Evan Strain by seven shots. Esteban Chavez was next at 67, and Levi Denton finished with a 69. David Kukreja shot 35 over the five holes he completed.

In the boys 12-14 event, Kasen Moore’s score of 44 nosed out Joey Mule by two shots. Maddux Prunchak carded a 60 for third place.

Sedona Skinner shot 58 and Livianna Davis posted a 59 in the girls 7-8 age group. Sebee Migwi carded a 71 for third place.

Kasey Dilger carded a solid 18-hole total of 82 in the boys high school division.

