Arbor View comes away with win vs Lady Trojans

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior forward Kailani Martinez (34) looking to pass to a teammate during the Lady Trojans' victory over Yerington in the Gator Winter Classic tournament.

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team traveled to the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday night for their first of three games this week in a matchup with the Arbor View Aggies.

The Lady Trojans are coming off a good performance at last week’s Gator Winter Classic tournament at Green Valley High School, where head coach Bob Hopkins led the team to a 3-1 record.

Junior Paris Coleman led the way for the Lady Trojans.

She finished the game, tying her season-high with 13 points and grabbing six rebounds. The team’s leading rebounder is still averaging over eight rebounds per game, three more than any other Pahrump player.

Coleman is also now third on the team in scoring, averaging 6.7 points per game.

Pahrump’s leading scorer, Kailani Martinez, finished her game against the Aggies with 12 points and six rebounds. She also forced four turnovers on defense and dished out two assists.

This was Martinez’s sixth consecutive game of 10 or more points and it’s her ninth time overall this season in the Trojans’ 12 games.

The Lady Trojans went into the locker room at halftime trailing 22-17.

Despite having their best quarter of the night in the fourth quarter, Pahrump Valley wasn’t able to contain the Aggies offense.

Arbor View was able to have a slightly better quarter to end the night, extending their lead and coming away with a 47-38 victory.

Junior forward Abbigail Ramos led Pahrump on the boards, grabbing seven rebounds.

As you’re reading this, the Lady Trojans played their second game of the week last night when they traveled to Del Sol High School to take on the Dragons.

You can check the results of that game on MaxPreps.com.

Pahrump Valley will play their final game of the week on Friday night. They’ll host the Pirates of Moapa Valley.

This will be a big game for the Lady Trojans. The Pirates gave the Trojans two of their three losses last season, including the regional championship, so Pahrump will be looking to get some revenge.

Tipoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

