77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Sports

A’s express frustration in latest setback for ballpark in Oakland

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 1, 2021 - 1:30 am
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current s ...
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current state of the team, location and future possibilities before they face the Boston Red Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland.

The Oakland Athletics’ push to land a Bay Area ballpark in Howard Terminal hit another snag Friday after the Alameda County administrator expressed hesitancy to opt into a proposed tax district to help fund it.

“We continue to seem to go sideways with these efforts in Oakland, and that’s a big problem,” A’s president Dave Kaval said Sunday. “So we need to see real material progress, and I think the league (MLB) feels the same way.

“Things have really been positive in Vegas, especially with our trip last week and the momentum we have.”

The A’s have made five trips to Southern Nevada to explore possible relocation to the Las Vegas Valley. They are planning another trip in a couple of weeks, Kaval said.

In the city of Oakland’s proposal that the city council approved in July — one the A’s didn’t agree with — a tax district is planned to generate money to repay the team for infrastructure-related costs at the site of a planned waterfront ballpark site.

As late as Friday, Kaval had expressed the team’s dismay that the city voted on its own proposal and not the one the A’s presented. The A’s proposal didn’t include the requirement to have the county on board with the tax district, as the city’s does, Kaval said.

In a letter sent Friday to Oakland city administrator Edward Reiskin by Alameda County administrator Susan Muranishi, concern was raised regarding how the A’s responded to the city’s counterproposal for the proposed $12 billion Howard Terminal ballpark development. Muranishi sent a similar letter to the city.

“Based on Kaval’s consistent statement of disappointment that the city did not vote on the A’s proposal, it is apparent that the chasm between the A’s proposal and the city’s counterproposal is not limited to whether the county will join the city’s proposed Infrastructure Financing District,” Muranishi’s letter read. “It appears that the hurdles in the city’s counterproposal include economic impacts of proposed community benefit obligations, affordable housing obligations, as well as the contingency that shifts economic costs to the county. … It remains unclear that the A’s will complete a deal with Oakland even if the county agreed to join the IFD.”

Kaval called the development concerning, as the A’s were hoping to have the county vote on its possible involvement in the tax district next month, something that Muranishi’s letter noted no longer would occur.

“It’s really disappointing to see what’s happening with these letters from the county,” Kaval said. “This is injecting a lot more uncertainty in Oakland and getting to a deal. We’re still working hard to see if we can bridge the gap, but this is another big complication.”

Kaval said the A’s are waiting to hear back from the city to determine what this means or if it is willing to revise its proposal.

“It may create an insurmountable gap on the financial side,” Kaval said.

Muranishi noted the county wanted to meet with city officials in September but added that the questions surrounding the negotiations and final results from an environmental impact review weren’t expected until year’s end.

“This again confirms that county staff will not return to the board of supervisors in September with recommendations,” Muranishi wrote. “The current status is too speculative and uncertain for the county to move forward now and commit limited staff and financial resources on a costly independent analysis. We welcome ongoing updates from the city as your negotiations with the A’s progress to help inform the timing of our next steps.”

If the county and city’s meeting resulted in a vote by Alameda officials in October, that would still fit in the A’s time frame to have an answer in Oakland.

“That would be significant if that, in fact, happens,” Kaval said. “I don’t know if that will happen. At some point, all these loose ends need to be tied up. As they continue to be out there festering, it’s concerning for the success of the project.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Gaming The next tournament will be a 3-6-9 Singles tournament with Colored Pins. The to ...
Johnson wins Division A at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

John Correa and Carol Padilla rolled their way to the top spots in their divisions during the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 3-6-9 Singles tournament on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Golden Knights CEO Bill Foley speaks to the media at an event to announce that the Golden Knigh ...
Bill Foley honors Oct. 1 responders with potential MLS team name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Foley Entertainment, founded by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, on Aug. 25 filed to trademark Las Vegas Heroes, tied to an expansion Major League Soccer team.

Liberty High School Anthony Jones (5) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a footb ...
High school football cancellations aren’t going away anytime soon
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first week of the prep football season was considered a success. But eight games were canceled by causes related to the COVID pandemic, player eligibility and wildfires.

 
Raiders address linebacker issues by trading for Denzel Perryman
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Nicholas Morrow and Javin White out for extended periods with injuries, Raiders linebackers Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo also have chances to earn more playing time.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks shot off his left shoulder during the second ...
How Golden Knights were built for 2021-22 NHL season
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights’ roster underwent a significant shake-up this offseason, with Marc-Andre Fleury, the face of the franchise, and fan favorite Ryan Reaves being traded.

Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Injuries have thinned the Raiders’ depth at linebacker, and veteran K.J. Wright is still available on the free agent market, but his asking price might be too much.

Thinkstock
3 high school football games canceled
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada Interscholastic Association spokesman said several high school games have been canceled for various reasons, including COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of players.

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season N ...
Raiders vaccine requirement not impacting secondary ticket market
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite causing a stir with some fans, the Raiders decision to only allow vaccinated fans attend the team’s home games at Allegiant Stadium hasn’t appeared to impact the secondary ticket market.

 
Raiders defense dominates against Rams in joint practice
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders defense pushed the Rams around and came up with four interceptions against quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first of two joint practices this week.