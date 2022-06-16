77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver run away with 500 Club Scotch doubles win

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
June 16, 2022 - 11:14 am
 
Stock Photo Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver won the scotch doubles 500 Club tournament on Saturday, ...
Stock Photo Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver won the scotch doubles 500 Club tournament on Saturday, June 11, at the Pahrump Nugget with a total score of 798 points.

Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver rolled their way to victory on Saturday, June 11, at the Pahrump Nugget’s 500 Club bowling event.

The two bowlers took first place in the scotch doubles tournament that featured 26 teams.

Teams that finished in the top six places won cash prizes for their performances.

Each team in the tournament consisted of a 500 Club member and a groupie, in other words a female and a male bowler. Since the tournament was scotch doubles, this means that the teammates alternated turns each game.

Woosley and Kuver combined to bowl a total score of 798 points. They finished with games of 209, 189 and 187, in addition to their handicap score of 213.

This is the second win of the 2022 500 Club season for Woosley and it’s the second time this season the pair finished in a cash prize position at a tournament. The two had a sixth-place finish in February’s 9-pin, no-tap doubles tournament.

The runners-up in the 500 Club tournament was the team of Charity Musial and Joe Matassa.

Musial and Matassa bowled games of 209, 237 and 204, to go along with their handicap score of 113, for a total score of 763 points.

Their score of 237 was the highest single-game score of the tournament.

The final four teams in the cash prize positions of the tournament were all within just 17 points of each other.

June Williams and Frank Medina finished in third place for Saturday’s tournament. They bowled a total score of 750 points. The two bowlers combined for game scores of 214, 222 and 201.

Like Musial and Matassa, Williams and Medina had a handicap score of 113 points to reach their total score.

The fourth-place team of Renee Green and Bernard Curtis finished just three points behind Williams and Medina for third place.

Green and Curtis ended the tournament with 747 total points after bowling games of 200, 219 and 212. In addition to their game scores, Green and Curtis had a handicap score of 116 points.

Just four points separated fifth and sixth places.

Kathy Wheeler and Troy Smith, Jr. edged out the team of Barbara Wilson and Jan Mock for fifth place in the tournament.

Wheeler and Smith, Jr. finished with a total score of 737 after bowling games of 160, 190 and 220 and adding in their handicap score of 167 points.

Wilson and Mock scored 733 points with their games of 177, 215 and 169. They had a handicap score of 172.

Unlike the previous tournaments this season, there weren’t any side pots in this event. The only winnings went to the top six teams.

The next 500 Club event will be a Certified Singles, 8-pin no-tap style tournament. It will be played on Saturday, July 9, and begin at 1 p.m. Katherine Bishop and Phyllis Hall will be the directors of the tournament.

Contact Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com and follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The June Bug Classic horseshoe tournament took place at Le ...
Scott Hardy takes top spot in the June Bug Classic
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Scott Hardy got his first win of the 2022 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association season at the June Bug Classic that was held in Las Vegas after multiple second-place finishes this season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojans' head coach Thom Walker runs through t ...
Walker era begins as Trojans hit the field
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Head coach Thom Walker is entering his first season as the head of the Trojan football program after former head coach Joe Clayton retired from coaching earlier this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Girls of Troy softball team from Pahrump took 2nd place ...
Girls of Troy finish runners-up in Las Vegas softball league
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

This was the third year the team has been together, finishing this season with their best overall record of 13-6-2. They went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the league.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Thom Walker has been named as the new head football coach ...
Walker named as Trojans football head coach
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Thom Walker has been named by the Pahrump Valley High School athletic department as the new head coach of the Trojans’ football program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Anderson and Heath Russell received their series ch ...
Shoes & Brews will pause for summer months
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Shoes Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series has reached its halfway point in the season following their most recent May events. The first Shoes Brews event in May took place on Sunday, May 8, at the Oasis Bar and Grill in Indian Springs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed in the Nevada 3A state ...
Trojans take back hardware to Pahrump following state track meet
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans track field team came home with some hardware following their participation in the Nevada 3A state track field meet that took place over the weekend at Reed High School in Sparks.