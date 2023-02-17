Beatty looking to make a run in 1A playoffs
The Beatty High School boys basketball begin their 1A Central League playoff run on Friday with a meeting against the Mineral County Serpents.
The Beatty High School boys basketball begin their 1A Central League playoff run on Friday with a meeting against the Mineral County Serpents.
The 1A Central league tournament will take place at Tonopah High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb 17-18.
The Hornets entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the central league and they’ll take on the No. 1 seeded Serpents.
Mineral County won both matchups against the Hornets this season, winning both games by double-digits.
Beatty is being led by their senior guard Effrain Moreno and their senior forward Francisco Granados.
Tipoff for the Hornets game against the Serpents is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
If Beatty can pull off the upset, they’ll get a spot in Saturday’s league championship game and they’ll also be guaranteed a spot in the 1A state tournament next weekend.
Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.