Beatty looking to make a run in 1A playoffs

The Beatty High School boys basketball begin their 1A Central League playoff run on Friday with a meeting against the Mineral County Serpents.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Francisco Granados (23) going for a reverse layup during Beatty's 52-47 victory over the Round Mountain Knights.

The 1A Central league tournament will take place at Tonopah High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb 17-18.

The Hornets entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the central league and they’ll take on the No. 1 seeded Serpents.

Mineral County won both matchups against the Hornets this season, winning both games by double-digits.

Beatty is being led by their senior guard Effrain Moreno and their senior forward Francisco Granados.

Tipoff for the Hornets game against the Serpents is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

If Beatty can pull off the upset, they’ll get a spot in Saturday’s league championship game and they’ll also be guaranteed a spot in the 1A state tournament next weekend.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.