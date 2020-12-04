Best In The Desert releases its full racing schedule for 2021 season

Best In The Desert announced recently it has finalized its racing schedule for 2021, with events including timeless classics such as the BlueWater Parker 425, the Tensor Tire Parker 250, the Silver State 300, the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the King Shocks Desert Classic and the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which will take place on two separate weekends of racing.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers of off-road vehicles of all classes can start planning for the 2021 racing season as Best in the Desert has released its full racing schedule for the year.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers line up for technical inspections before a Best in the Desert race in August in Las Vegas. The racing circuit recently released its 2021 racing schedule, which will begin Jan. 8-10 in Parker, Arizona.

To add to the list are two new events: the UTV Legends Championships and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC World Hare and Hound Championship, reserved for the best in off-road desert motorcycle racing. The UTV Legends Championships will pit the best UTV racers from desert and short course racing on a special course designed to level the playing field between the two groups. It also will include noncompetitive events and activities for weekend warriors and UTV enthusiasts.

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC World Hare and Hound Championship represents the return of one of the most iconic desert motorcycle racing events. Best In The Desert CEO Daryl Folks has been working on this course layout in the Tonopah area for more than two years. Billed as “One Man, One Machine, One Desert, One Way,” the race is centrally located to draw the best desert racers from all over the West.

The race course itself hearkens back to the early days of desert racing with very limited use and a lot of all new, fresh terrain.

The Maxxis Triple Crown series will be back in 2021. Rather than paying out winners at each event, the bonus money will be awarded at the end of the year at an expanded placement and at higher amounts totaling $220,000.

The races that will make up the Maxxis Triple Crown in 2021 are the Bluewater Resort Parker 425 for cars and trucks, the Tensor Tire Parker 250 for motorcycles, quads and UTVs, and the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno and the Bluewater Desert Challenge for all classes. Racers must start and finish all Maxxis Triple Crown events to be put in the running for the top position and the big prize payout.

Finally, young Best In The Desert fans will be happy to know that the 4WheelParts Youth UTV Series will return in 2021.

The final 2020 Series points are now on the Best In The Desert website. Best In The Desert congratulates all the winners and looks forward to safely celebrating together when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Registration is now open for the BlueWater Resort Parker 425, which includes a “Pre-Fun Run” open to racers and race teams Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, and the general public on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The race will be run the following weekend, January 13-16, 2021.

Registration is also open for the second race in the series, the Tensor Tire Parker 250 on Feb. 18-21, 2021, which is part of the Maxxis Triple Crown Series and the 4WheelParts Youth Series.

For more information, visit bitd.com.