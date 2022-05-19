Blankenship, Landers take top spots at 500 Club tournament

The Pahrump Nugget held their May 500 Club event last weekend where Laura Blankenship and Doug Landers took home wins intheir respective divisions.

The Pahrump Nugget held their May 500 Club event last weekend where Laura Blankenship and Doug Landers took home wins in their respective divisions.

The tournament was a Singles, 9-pin No-Tap event, featuring 48 bowlers split into the Women’s division and the Groupies division. The top five positions in the women’s division and the top six positions in the Groupies division were awarded with a cash prize.

Blankenship took home first place in the women’s division, beating out 21 other bowlers.

Blankenship finished the tournament with a total score of 892 points. She bowled games of 211, 197 and 290, to go along with her handicap score of 194. Her score of 892 was the third highest in the tournament.

Babs Woosley and Katherine Bishop rounded out the top three spots.

Woosley ended the day in second place. She bowled games of 130, 221 and 202, in addition to her handicap score of 294, to finish the tournament with a total score of 847 points.

Bishop came in third place for the tournament. She ended the day just two points behind Woosley with a total score of 845. Bishop bowled games of 243, 211 and 202, with a handicap score of 189.

Renee Green and Sis Fronk were the final two bowlers who finished in the money prize spots. Green scored a total of 836 points, with her highest game score being 263, and Fronk ended the tournament with 809 total points.

In the Groupies division – also known as the men’s division – Landers took first place with a tournament-high score of 919 points.

He bowled games of 210, 229 and 264, in addition to his handicap score of 216 points.

Larry Attebery and Larry Tobey finished in second and third place, respectively.

Attebery ended the tournament with 894 total points. On top of having a handicap of 118, he bowled games of 264, 297 and 215.

Tobey ended the day with games of 265, 224 and 189, to go along with his handicap score of 197, for a total score of 875 points.

Gordon Sawyer, Clint Courtney and Jan Mock were the final prize winners of the Groupies division.

Sawyer ended the tournament in fourth place with a total score of 869 points. He was the only bowler in the tournament to register a perfect 300 game.

Courtney and Mock finished the day in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Courtney, who finished just one point ahead of Mock, ended the tournament with a total score of 864 points, while Mock ended the tournament with 863 points.

Following the tournament, there were two side pots awarded to various bowlers.

One of the side pots was a handicap side pot, which was awarded to the bowlers with the nine highest total scores with their handicaps included.

Those bowlers split a total of $190 in the side pot.

Landers, Attebery and Blankenship received the top three spots in the handicap side pot.

The second side pot was the scratch side pot, which was awarded to the bowlers with the four highest scores without including the handicaps.

Jim Sparlin was awarded the top spot with his score of 802 points. Second place was given to Attebery, who had a score of 776 points, while Green finished in third place with 731 points and Frank Medina finished in the fourth and final spot with 714 points.

The next 500 Club event will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. This tournament will be a Scotch Doubles event and will not have any side pots. Katherine Bishop and Jan Sawyer will be the directors of the tournament.