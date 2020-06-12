95°F
Sports

Cable, Lindberg named top scholar-athletes at Pahrump Valley H.S.

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Koby Lindberg, who participates in soccer, basketball and golf, and Kaden Cable, who plays softball and volleyball, were named Pahrump Valley High School’s senior scholar-athletes of the year.

“Koby and Kaden were voted the winners by the coaches based on academic achievement (GPA, class rank, etc.) and athletic participation,” said Jason Odegard, the athletic administrator at PVHS. “Typically, it is students who have been participants during multiple seasons and maintain high academic achievement.”

Lindberg was a key part of a Trojans soccer team that reached the postseason for a second consecutive year. He recorded 2 assists, but his real value came in taking most direct kicks and throw-ins, often sending the ball into the box from the sideline. On the golf course. he placed seventh in the region and 11th in the state as a junior, seventh in the region and 11th in the state as a sophomore and ninth in the region and 31st in the state as a freshman.

Cable will be remembered for a long time as the player who hit the two-out, game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Trojans defeated Fernley 13-10 to win the 2019 Class 3A state championship at Virgin Valley High School. She also played on the Trojans volleyball team.

The scholar-athletes of the year will have their names on plaques on the wall outside of the gym at Pahrump Valley High School.

