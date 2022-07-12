90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Car wash will benefit Trojans injured by fireworks

By Faye Burdzinksi Pahrump Valley Times
July 12, 2022 - 2:39 pm
 
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS baseball team will be holding a car wash fundrais ...
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS baseball team will be holding a car wash fundraiser for two teammates who were injured on July 4.

Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge has partnered with the parents of the Pahrump Valley High Trojans baseball team to wash cars from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the dealership’s car wash bay, 1541 E. Wahkiakum Ave.

The event will be a fundraiser for Trojan teammates Michael Wills and Micah Mendoza, who sustained severe injuries to their hands and fingers in a fireworks accident on July 4.

Team mom Kadee Wilkerson coordinated the event at the request of the players, all of whom will be washing and drying vehicles in exchange for a donation to a fund to be split between the families of the injured players.

“Donate whatever you can to help these boys out. Thank you and thank you again, Saitta Trudeau!” wrote Wilkerson on her Facebook page event announcement.

Head coach Roy Uyeno visited the boys in the hospital last week, along with his wife Charlotte Uyeno.

“They have a long road ahead,” Charlotte Uyeno said. “Lots of healing, lots of physical therapy.”

The families are asking for all the prayers they can get.

Contact Faye Burdzinski at fburdzkinski@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Benjamin Cimperman is getting ready to deliver a pitch while h ...
Pahrump Valley baseball struggles in Vegas
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team had a tough time against teams in the Las Vegas valley over the holiday weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This fishing family knows who is boss - Mom caught this who ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The tuna bite is on
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On a recent one-day trip we boarded at sunup and enjoyed the cruise south to the Coronado Islands. As the boat reached its fishing position off the Islands and the captain dropped anchor, he called out those welcome words, “Drop your lines” …

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Kier Sheppard (4) comes in to score on a ground ball by his t ...
Pahrump Junior all-stars get massive victories in tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior All-Stars dropped their first game of their tournament last Saturday 5-2 to Summerlin South, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed them after their most recent outings.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association is holding a t ...
NSHPA continues season with a sunset tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The NSHPA will be holding the Sundown Showdown tournament this Saturday, June 25, at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas. The tournament will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Antonio Whitney gets ready to deliver a pitch in the Pahrump ...
Pahrump Valley Juniors baseball fall behind early in tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior All-Stars team, which is comprised of players from all three of Pahrump’s Little League baseball junior division teams, dropped their opening game of the tournament against the South Summerlin juniors team on Saturday.