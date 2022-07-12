Car wash will benefit Trojans injured by fireworks

Trojan baseball players Michael Wills and Micah Mendoza sustained severe injuries to their hands and fingers in a fireworks accident on July 4.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS baseball team will be holding a car wash fundraiser for two teammates who were injured on July 4.

Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge has partnered with the parents of the Pahrump Valley High Trojans baseball team to wash cars from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the dealership’s car wash bay, 1541 E. Wahkiakum Ave.

The event will be a fundraiser for Trojan teammates Michael Wills and Micah Mendoza, who sustained severe injuries to their hands and fingers in a fireworks accident on July 4.

Team mom Kadee Wilkerson coordinated the event at the request of the players, all of whom will be washing and drying vehicles in exchange for a donation to a fund to be split between the families of the injured players.

“Donate whatever you can to help these boys out. Thank you and thank you again, Saitta Trudeau!” wrote Wilkerson on her Facebook page event announcement.

Head coach Roy Uyeno visited the boys in the hospital last week, along with his wife Charlotte Uyeno.

“They have a long road ahead,” Charlotte Uyeno said. “Lots of healing, lots of physical therapy.”

The families are asking for all the prayers they can get.

