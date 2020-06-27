96°F
Clayton schedules meetings for PVHS football parents

Staff Report
June 26, 2020 - 7:25 pm
 

Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton announced meetings for parents of football players will be held next week at Trojan Field.

A meeting for parents of freshman and sophomore players will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, while a meeting for parents of junior and senior players will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

The meetings will be held in the stadium bleachers, and all attendees are required to wear a face covering and pick a seat that will maintain social distancing of 6 feet. It is advised that only one parent attend a meeting so the attendance can be kept under the 50-person limit.

Clayton and the assistant football coaches will be joined by Jason Odegard, PVHS athletic administrator, to answer any questions parents might have about what will be expected this season, and useful information about training and the upcoming football season will be disseminated.

If the football season goes on as scheduled, the Trojans will open against SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Trojan Field.

