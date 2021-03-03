43°F
Defending champions Daub, Gladd open with wins at Speedway

Staff Report
March 3, 2021 - 6:20 am
 
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clifton King, left, and Dan Snowden compete in the Sport Mods during opening night at Pahrump Valley Speedway on Feb. 13. Aries King took the checkered flag in the race.
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aries King leads the pack on his way to a season-opening victory in Sport Mods on Feb. 13 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Defending champions Brady Gladd and Mark Daub opened the 2021 racing season on a high note by posting victories on opening day Feb. 23 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Gladd won the Modifieds class, defeating Matt Belcher in the smallest field of the day, while Daub outdueled Daniel Bruner, Dan Hatfield and Scott Halloway in the Coupe race.

Brandon Jones captured the Mini Stock race, beating out Michael Wills and Tanner Reynolds for the checkered flag. Chris Shelton ran fourth, and Aaron Pike-Ceballos finished fifth.

In the Sport Mod class, Aries King opened the season, with Jeff Murphy second and Haylee Little third. Clifton King finished fourth in the race, with Scott Brady taking fifth.

Tyson Talkington outdueled Tom Davis and Dale Daffer to take first in the Super Stock race. Dillan Murphy finished fourth with Mark Hodges fifth and Timothy Murphy sixth.

Jared Ward was the winner in the Hobby Stock class. Adam Tiscarao finished second, trailed by Rory Bradley, Ken Harrington, Jay Ward and Debbie Ward.

This year’s racing season will run through Nov. 20, with the next race night scheduled for March 13. Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Mini Dwarfs and Micro Sprints are on tap, with racing beginning at 7 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10, with seniors 55 and over $8. Children ages 8-14 are $6, with younger kids free. A family six-pack is available for two adults and four kids under 14 for $30, and a season pass is $180.

A pit pass for adults is $25, with children ages 5-13 $15 and younger children free. A car and driver will be charged $45 for all classes.

