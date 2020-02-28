57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Sports

Dilger, Heer win Pahrump Balloon Festival Horseshoes Tournament

Staff Report
February 28, 2020 - 6:44 am
 

Kasey Dilger of Pahrump and Scott Heer of Mount Charleston took first place in the Pahrump Balloon Festival Horseshoes Tournament on Saturday at Petrack Park.

Thirty players were expected to compete in the first event of the year for the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association, but rain scared half of the field off, according to SNHPA President Lathan Dilger. But seven teams of two pitchers each took to the pits at 11 a.m. for the first of what Dilger promised to be many tournaments this year.

Don Brown and Dave Barefield, both of Pahrump, finished in second place, with Lathan Dilger of Pahrump and Chad Vanek of Mount Charleston finishing third.

“We had players from Kingman, Arizona, Las Vegas, Mount Charleston, Boulder City,” Lathan Dilger said, adding that the 50/50 in conjunction with the tournament was won by Heer.

Kasey Dilger also won Class C at the Ice Breaker Open on Feb. 15 in Las Vegas, the first sanctioned tournament of the year hofor the Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association. Dilger went 5-0 in the division, which included Pahrump pitchers Mike Norton (2nd, 2.5-2.5), Mike Nicosia (3rd, 2.5-2.5) and Randy Salzwimmer (4th, 2-3).

Dilger’s ringer percentage of 29% topped his entering 24.52% — he was the only pitcher in the division to exceed his entering percentage — and his 187 points were almost 70 more than anyone else in Class C.

The next SNHPA tournament will be held during the Silver State Chili Cook-off beginning at 10 a.m. March 14 at the Petrack Park horseshoe pits.

The NHPA-sanctioned Pahrump Spring Open, will be the following week, getting underway at 9:30 a.m. March 21. NHPA dues are $35 for adults; for more information, contact Mike Norton at 805-570-2368.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rachelle Ryba, left, and Colleen Fedie pose with their ...
Females making mark in Pahrump Valley Pool League
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For people old enough to remember, the peak visibility for pool in the United States was a battle between Willie Mosconi and Minnesota Fats on Valentine’s Day of 1978 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.

Chuck Hoover/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Players from the Girls Who Love Softball and t ...
Girls Who Love Softball stoop to new lows to top Pahrump VFW Auxiliary
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The vicious rivalry between the Girls Who Love Softball and the VFW Auxiliary played out again Saturday at Pahrump Valley High School’s Floyd Field, and once again it was a disgusting display of utterly abysmal sportsmanship.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball coach Bob Hopkins ...
Girls Basketball: Pahrump Valley falls in 3A state semifinals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nicky Velazquez and Maddy Souza each scored 13 points, but the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team’s season ended Thursday night in the 3A state semifinals with a 57-51 loss to Fernley.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The pairs of Ryan Faust and Michael McLoughlin and Britton He ...
Mountain Falls hosts USGA four-ball qualifiers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Word about Mountain Falls Golf Club is starting to spread, and after last week news of the course will have reached Taiwan.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's turn to host the Nevada high school ...
High school rodeo returning to Pahrump
Staff Report

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association will return to Pahrump this weekend at McCullough Rodeo Arena, in conjunction with the 7th annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Participants in the annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Game aft ...
Baseball: Trojans top Pahrump Valley alumni in annual matchup
Staff Report

Participation was down a bit, but that didn’t take away from the school spirit, camaraderie and just plain fun of the annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday at Trojan Field.