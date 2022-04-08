Dobbins takes Mountain Falls golf club championship

The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual ladies club championship in a two-round tournament on March 23 and 31.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jackie Dobbins took home first place in the annual Mountain Falls Golf Club championship on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual club championship in a 2-round tournament that took place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 and 31. From left to right standing: Jackie Dobbins, June Botessi, Brita Bridenstein, Charity Musial, Marion, Kristy Degan and Julie Floyd. From left to right sitting: Barbara Kelly, Patti Schillinger, Kathy Johnson, Faye Doria and Joyce Jaramillo.

The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual ladies club championship in a two-round tournament on March 23 and 31.

To qualify for the ladies club championship, all hopeful participants need to be members of the Mountain Falls Golf Club.

This year’s tournament featured 10 golfers that were split into two flights: the A flight and the B flight.

The A flight had tournament champion Jackie Dobbins, Julie Floyd, Charity Musial, Marion and June Botessi.

The B flight golfers included Kathy Johnson, Kristy Degan, Barb Kelly, Brita Bridenstein and Patti Schillinger.

Going into the tournament, each golfer received their handicap score. Dobbins had the lowest handicap of the tournament with a score of 11. Schillinger had the highest handicap of the tournament with a score of 45.

Dobbins was the only golfer to score lower than 90 on both of her rounds. In the first round she finished with a total score of 85. With the handicap in play, she finished the first round with a net score of 74 strokes.

In her second round, Dobbins finished with a score of 83. After taking out her handicap, her net score was 72 strokes.

Dobbins finished with a total score of 146 for the whole tournament, after factoring in the handicaps.

The runner-up for the Mountain Falls Golf Club championship was June Botessi.

Botessi shot a 103 on the first day of the tournament and a 106 on the second day of the tournament. Her handicap of 29 for each round helped bring her score down tremendously and move her into the top three spots.

After factoring in her handicap, Botessi finished with scores of 74 for the first round and 77 for the second round.

Julie Floyd finished the tournament as the third-place golfer. She shot a 94 in her first round and a 90 in her second round. After factoring in Floyd’s handicap score of 15, she finished the tournament with net scores of 79 and 75.

For her club championship win, Dobbins will have her name engraved on a plaque that will remain at the clubhouse. Gift cards were given out as prizes to the other members who participated.