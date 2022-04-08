78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Dobbins takes Mountain Falls golf club championship

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
April 8, 2022 - 8:16 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jackie Dobbins took home first place in the annual Mountai ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jackie Dobbins took home first place in the annual Mountain Falls Golf Club championship on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual club champi ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual club championship in a 2-round tournament that took place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 and 31. From left to right standing: Jackie Dobbins, June Botessi, Brita Bridenstein, Charity Musial, Marion, Kristy Degan and Julie Floyd. From left to right sitting: Barbara Kelly, Patti Schillinger, Kathy Johnson, Faye Doria and Joyce Jaramillo.

The Mountain Falls Golf Club held their annual ladies club championship in a two-round tournament on March 23 and 31.

To qualify for the ladies club championship, all hopeful participants need to be members of the Mountain Falls Golf Club.

This year’s tournament featured 10 golfers that were split into two flights: the A flight and the B flight.

The A flight had tournament champion Jackie Dobbins, Julie Floyd, Charity Musial, Marion and June Botessi.

The B flight golfers included Kathy Johnson, Kristy Degan, Barb Kelly, Brita Bridenstein and Patti Schillinger.

Going into the tournament, each golfer received their handicap score. Dobbins had the lowest handicap of the tournament with a score of 11. Schillinger had the highest handicap of the tournament with a score of 45.

Dobbins was the only golfer to score lower than 90 on both of her rounds. In the first round she finished with a total score of 85. With the handicap in play, she finished the first round with a net score of 74 strokes.

In her second round, Dobbins finished with a score of 83. After taking out her handicap, her net score was 72 strokes.

Dobbins finished with a total score of 146 for the whole tournament, after factoring in the handicaps.

The runner-up for the Mountain Falls Golf Club championship was June Botessi.

Botessi shot a 103 on the first day of the tournament and a 106 on the second day of the tournament. Her handicap of 29 for each round helped bring her score down tremendously and move her into the top three spots.

After factoring in her handicap, Botessi finished with scores of 74 for the first round and 77 for the second round.

Julie Floyd finished the tournament as the third-place golfer. She shot a 94 in her first round and a 90 in her second round. After factoring in Floyd’s handicap score of 15, she finished the tournament with net scores of 79 and 75.

For her club championship win, Dobbins will have her name engraved on a plaque that will remain at the clubhouse. Gift cards were given out as prizes to the other members who participated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Tonopah Times Beatty Hornets' pitcher Yared Carrillo looking on ...
Beatty Hornets get first win of the season
By Danny Smyth Tonopah-Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Beatty High School baseball team won their first game of the season in a 14-2 victory over the Adelson School on Thursday, March 31.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Paris Coleman runs the second leg of the 4 x 800 re ...
Trojans shine in field events at Red Rock Invitational
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans track and field team competed in the Red Rock Running Company Invitational held at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas over the weekend.

 
Every Nevada county in ‘low’ COVID community transmission level, CDC says
By Jonah Dylan Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County recorded nine new cases and four deaths from COVID-19 between March 16 and Wednesday, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all of Nevada in the “low” community transmission level, a positive sign as the state moves forward in its pandemic response.

Horace Langford Jr./PVTimes - PVHS Baseball vs Sunrise Mountain Monday
Trojans cruise to victory over recent foes
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans started their winning streak with an 11-0 win last Friday, March 25, when they traveled to Virgin Valley to take on the Bulldogs.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Ava Charles watching on after she delivers a pitch to a Sierra ...
Lady Trojans take step back after winning streak
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Since their poor start, the Trojans have won three of their last five games, including going 2-2 in their first four league games of the season.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojan Cat Sandaval pitches during the ...
Lady Trojans off to rough start
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans started their season with the Colorado River Tournament in Needles, California. They played five games over the course of three days, finishing with a 1-4 record in the tournament.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Trojan pitcher Fidel Betancourt (23) on the mound for ...
Trojans ease by Warriors in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley baseball team defeated the Western Warriors with ease on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 10-0.