Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV

Spectators who attend UNLV basketball games at Thomas &Mack Center will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the school announced Tuesday morning.

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spectators who attend UNLV basketball games at Thomas &Mack Center will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the school announced Tuesday morning.

The policy will go into effect on Nov. 10, when the Rebels open their 2021-22 season against Gardner-Webb. Patrons won’t be required to wear masks.

“The best way to protect yourself and others from this virus is to be fully vaccinated and we encourage all to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so,” interim athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “Having a fully vaccinated audience will also allow fans to experience the games without wearing masks.”

Additional details about how to provide proof of vaccination will be available in the coming days, the school said.

The Raiders implemented a similar policy for home games at Allegiant Stadium, allowing fully vaccinated fans to attend games without masks. The Rebels football team, Golden Knights and Aces do not have such policies in place, and fans are required to wear masks at home games.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com