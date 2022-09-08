Have ‘mercy’: Pahrump girls hold Chaparral scoreless

After scoring three quick goals to start the second half, the Trojans won their second game of the season under the “mercy rule” by holding an eight-goal lead over the Cowboys after the 60th minute.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior defender Sarah Christiansen (12) bringing the ball up from the Trojans' end of the field and looking to pass to her teammate during their 12-0 win against Mojave on Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior midfielder Kailani Martinez (10) scored during the Trojans' 12-0 victory over the Mojave Rattlers on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior forward Courtney VanHouse (2) is second in scoring for the Trojans with seven goals and three assists.

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team got two massive wins this week before they head into a mid-season break.

The Trojans, who currently hold an 8-1 overall record, defeated their two opponents this week by a combined score of 24-0.

On Tuesday, Pahrump Valley hosted the Chaparral Cowboys for the first matchup between these two teams in the last 10 years.

Pahrump Valley held a 9-0 lead heading into halftime.

Junior forward Courtney VanHouse and senior forward Adryanna Avena each scored four goals against the Cowboys.

In addition to their goals, VanHouse had two assists and Avena had one assist.

After scoring three quick goals to start the second half, the Trojans won their second game of the season under the mercy rule by holding an eight-goal lead after the 60th minute.

Senior midfielder Mia Carlson added to the scoring for Pahrump Valley as she scored her first goal of the year and she assisted on three other goals in the game.

The other goal scorers for the Trojans offense were juniors Emily Lewis, Kailani Martinez and Grace Miller.

Pahrump cruised to victory with a 12-0 win over the Cowboys.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Trojans headed out to the Las Vegas area to take on the Mojave Rattlers in a Wednesday matinee matchup.

Pahrump Valley has won the last 15 games between these two teams dating back to the 2012 season.

For the third consecutive game, the Trojans won via the mercy rule and they shut out their opponent.

This was the seventh shutout for Pahrump Valley in their nine games this season.

By halftime, the Trojans already had an 8-0 lead.

It may have been the weather, being over 110 degrees at the start of the game, or it may have been due to the score, but it didn’t seem like the Rattlers had much to give in the second half.

Many of their players seemed sluggish coming out of the halftime break, which would lead to the Trojans adding on to their already big lead.

The Trojans would put four more goals on the board in the second half, leading to the ref blowing his whistle and ending the game at the 60-minute mark.

One of the second-half goals was a great header by Carlson, putting the ball into the back of the net that gave Pahrump an 11-0 lead.

Throughout the game, the rest of the Trojan players were trying hard to get senior midfielder Leah Mennealy her first goal of the season. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to put any of her chances into the net.

The girls are now on a mini mid-season break. They don’t play again until Thursday, Sept. 15 when they travel to Overton to take on the Moapa Valley Pirates.

The Pirates currently hold a 7-2-1 overall record and a 2-0 league record. They’ll have a Tuesday matchup with SLAM Nevada before their game against the Trojans.

Kickoff for Pahrump’s game against Moapa Valley is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.