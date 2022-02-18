48°F
Here’s the opening day for Pahrump’s youth softball league

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
February 18, 2022 - 10:06 am
 
Updated February 18, 2022 - 10:07 am
The Pahrump Youth Softball Association will be celebrating their opening day of the season on Saturday, March 19. (Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Youth Softball Association will be celebrating their opening day of the season on Saturday, March 19.

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. and will be located on Field A at Petrack Park.

During the celebration, teams will be taking their pictures, along with players taking individual pictures.

There will also be games for everyone to play and fundraisers to help the Pahrump youth sports leagues raise money.

Wear team colors to show your support.

The season will officially begin on Saturday, March 26 with the first games beginning at 9 a.m.

